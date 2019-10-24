News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jazz parade to bring New Orleans vibe to Cork's streets

Underscore Orkestra Trio: Jorge Kachmari, Sax; Brian Leach, Guitar and Jack Egan, Bass get into the swing of things at The Metropole Festival Club. Picture: Clare Keogh
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 04:00 PM

A New Orleans feel will come to the streets of Cork tomorrow night as a 'Blaze of Jazz Parade' kicks off the start of the 42nd Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, which is one of the biggest and longest running events on the Irish music calendar.

The family-friendly parade will mix red-hot jazz bands with fiery Cork characters who will dance through the city streets in a dramatic musical procession.

The skeleton-led parade will get underway at 7pm and feature fire-breathers and some of Ireland's and Europe’s finest marching bands.

It will start at Grand Parade, go down Oliver Plunkett Street, up Maylor Street, cross over St Patrick’s St and will finish at Emmet Place.

Every nook and cranny of Cork City will come alive across the festival weekend to the sounds of more than 1,000 musicians and creative artists from more than 20 countries.

This year’s festival will host a fantastic array of top international headline jazz acts, including Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Kurt Elling, The Big Brass Band Explosion, Dr Linley Hamilton Quintet, Fred Hersch Trio, Mica Paris, and Spyro Gyra.

There’s also a great line up at the Metropole Festival Club, and an exciting fringe programme of free gigs and entertainment in more than 70 venues across the city.

Other highlights include the Jazz Jamboree, Jazz Food Fair, and The Artistry of Frank Sinatra audio-visual event.

Tomorrow night at 8pm The Everyman will play host to British soul queen and platinum-selling artist Mica Paris singing Ella Fitzgerald songs.

The Opera House will feature prize-winning saxophonist and composer Paul Booth at 10pm followed by Tudo Bem’s celebration of the 'Music of Brazil.'

The same venue will host Booka Brass Band, Ireland's first New Orleans-style brass band at 11pm.

The Metropole Festival Club will host new international talent from Britain, France, Canada and Ireland.

Entry is €30 per person and will allow access to the entire hotel with jazz acts in four rooms including New York Brass, Pixie & The Gypsies, NC Grey and the Hyde Park Brass Band.

Bus Éireann will run late-night services especially for the festival.

The service will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday departing at 1am, 2am and 3am from St Patrick Street.

Route 261 departs outside Easons to Dillons Cross, Mayfield, Glanmire, Glounthaune, Carrigtwohill and Midleton.

Route 215 (leaves from outside the Savoy and will serve Blackpool, Churchfield, Farranree, Killeens, Blarney and Cloghroe.

For further information see guinnessjazzfestival.com

