Jastine Valdez to be remembered at annual gathering for Filipino community

Jastine Valdez will be remembered today at one of the biggest annual gatherings for the Filipino community in Ireland.

The 24-year-old student from Enniskerry, Co Wicklow was abducted and murdered last May after moving to Ireland three years ago to be with her parents.

A special prayer will be said in her honour as hundreds of Filipinos are joined by their Irish friends for an outdoor procession at 1pm, followed by Mass, as part of the Feast of Our Lady of Penafrancia, at St Joseph’s Church, on Dublin's Berkeley Road.

Digital Desk