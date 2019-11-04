News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jastine Valdez inquest: Witness says she heard woman screaming from boot of car

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 12:47 PM

The inquest into the death of Jastine Valdez has been told a witness heard a woman screaming from the boot of a car on the day she disappeared.

The 24-year-old student was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow in broad daylight on May 19, 2018.

Her body was discovered two days later in Rathmichael, south Dublin.

Susan Forsyth told the inquest in a statement that she was driving past Powerscourt Estate on May 19 at around 6.15pm when she noticed a car parked on the road.

As she passed she said she heard screaming and noticed an Asian woman sitting in the boot looking out towards her.

She heard a slapping sound and a male voice shouting angrily and she pulled in and phoned 999 as the car sped away.

Another witness, Gareth Thompson, told the inquest that on his way home from Bray that evening, a black Nissan Qashqai pulled out in front of him.

He noticed what he thought was a little girl waving out the back of the vehicle at him, looking concerned.

A statement was read from Joseph Squire who was dating Miss Valdez, stating she was the most innocent person "I ever met and will ever meet".

A statement from Miss Valdez's mother Tess, who was present at the hearing, said Jastine was happy, healthy, and that going missing was very out of character for her.

A previous inquest hearing heard Miss Valdez died of asphyxia.

Killer of Justine Valdez died due to gunshot wound to the arm, chest - inquest

TOPIC: Jastine Valdez

