Jason Corbett's daughter to launch book to help children deal with their emotions

The daughter of a Limerick man who died at the hands of his wife and father-in-law is officially launching a series of books written by her to help other children and adolescents who have experienced trauma in their lives.

Sarah Corbett Lynch (13) and her older brother Jack were orphaned after their father Jason was murdered in their home in Walburg, North Carolina, in August 2, 2015. Their mother Mags died from an asthma attack in 2006.

His murder captured the attention of the entire country during the court trial which ensued.

Both of Mr Corbett's young children - Jack and Sarah from his first marriage - were in the house at the time of their father’s murder. They now live in Limerick with Mr Corbett’s sister Tracey Corbett Lynch.

Molly Martens Corbett, 35, and her father Tom, 68, a retired FBI agent with 30 years experience, were convicted of the second-degree murder of the business executive by a US court in August 2017.

They pair pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed self-defence was the reason behind their deadly actions. Both are serving 20 to 25-year jail terms in high security prisons in the US and are appealing their convictions.

On her official Facebook page, Sarah revealed that she will be launching the first book, Noodle Loses Dad, in her Boogawooga series.

In Sarah's book, the lead character - Noodles - takes the reader on a journey as she faces the loss of a loved one, moving houses, becoming part of a blended family and learning to find hope and happiness again.

“Hello! I m super excited to let you know I am launching my book in O’ Mahony’s Bookstore (Limerick) on December 2 at 6.30pm if you want to join me. It will be available in good bookstores. How cool is that! Thank you.”





Scores of people commented on her post with one saying, “Congratulations Sarah, what an amazing young lady. Your mom and dad would be so proud, as a counsellor I will be recommending your book.”

Another added: “Amazing Sarah I'll be first in line.”

The Boogawooga series is aimed at children aged between three years and 12 and is inspired by a “funny mimic” her late father Jason would perform for her and Jack, Ms Corbett Lynch said.

Her aunt Tracey Lynch also commented on her niece’s book.

“(Sarah Corbett Lynch) I am one proud Moma. Sarah, everyday you bring sunshine and happiness into our lives. Please feel free to share to come and support our little pocket rocket on her big night.”

On her blog, SarahCorbettLynch.com, the teenager explains her books and writing. “It basically helped me feel less alone and so I began to write about my experience through my stories."

The blog explains that Sarah "began reading about other people who have had hard times which helped her so she began to write about her experience through her characters”.

Her blog adds that she hopes that despite great suffering, she can help other children find the courage to be themselves. She hopes her books inspire and helps other children to process their own challenges to find hope and happiness again like she did.

Sarah said the characters in the Boogawooga Series are Noodle, Paws and their dad. They are the Wolf family.

“Then there is Poochie, Pug, Caz and Nudge they are the monkey family. I hope it helps other people to process their story,” she added.