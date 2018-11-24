James Power packs a punch at Garda Youth Awards

Ireland’s youngest prizefighter, who boxes professionally in Mexico in between going to school in Co Cork, was one of the young people recognised for their achievements and contributions to their communities at an awards ceremony last night.

The 23rd Annual West Cork Garda Youth Awards, held in the Beara Coast Hotel in Castletownbere, saw 19 awards presented, including an overall winner gong for 17-year-old James Power from Dripsey.

James begins training at 6am daily before heading to Coachford College where he is preparing for his Leaving Cert exams.

Too young to compete professionally in Ireland, James has travelled to Mexico to take part in pro boxing, and he needed just two rounds to defeat local opponent Omar Santos in his debut bout in Tijuana.

Award winners, and pupils of Kinsale Community College, Mary Collins, Ballinspittle, John Welch, Riverstick and Cathy Hynes, Kinsale.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said he was amazed every year by how much great work the region’s youth are doing in their local communities.

Chief Supt Cadogan noted that one of the previous West Cork Youth Award winners, boxer Christiana Desmond, has since joined An Garda Síochána and is now in the Garda College.

“Sometimes, younger people can get a bad reputation but when you hear some of the achievements our nominees have accomplished over the years, your views are quickly changed,” said Chief Supt Cadogan.

“We have award winners who are raising money for worthy causes, giving up their time volunteering, are raising awareness for certain issues, and achieving great things in extraordinary circumstances.”

Aleesha Wiegandt, Ballydehob (overall award), and Leah Pyburn, Schull (districtaward), at the ceremony last night.

Recipients of the awards included:

Overall Winners: Moira Barrett, Aisling Fitzgerald, David Lucey, Mike Madden, James Power, John Walsh, and Aleesha Wietgardt.

Bandon District Award: Cathy Hynes.

Bantry District Award: Leah Pyburn.

Clonakilty District Award: Natasha Sutton.

Macroom District Winner: Cathal Bradley.

Group Award: Students from Maria Immaculata Community College.

Dunmanway Group Award: Tommi Shanley and Sinéad Mears of Surf 2 Heal Inchydoney.

Special Achievement: Eoghan Barry, Siofra Nee, Cathal Ryan, Sam Tietjen.

Community Safety Award: Shona O’Sullivan and Mary Collins.

Outstanding Contribution to Youth Award: John Joe Lyons.