Jail term increased for man who conned pensioner

A Kerry man who conned a 74-year-old man living in an isolated Cork home of €300 had another two years added to a recent three-year jail term for a similar crime.

Noting extensive previous convictions of a similar nature for Denis O’Brien, aged 29, of 2 Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, Co Kerry, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “This man will continue with this kind of behaviour until his time in prison burns him out.”

Paula McCarthy, defending, said the most recent offence in Dunmanway, Co Cork, was not committed on bail and did not have to carry a consecutive sentence.

The judge said: “In view of the circumstances, the pattern of offences, and the hurt, it is a necessary sentence.”

Sergeant Michael Golden said that on April 2, 2019, O’Brien called to the isolated house and told the pensioner that his cattle trailer had broken down and he needed €200 to pay for the repair which he would repay later that day. The man gave O’Brien €200 and the defendant took another €100 when the pensioner was not looking. None of the money was repaid.

O’Brien later admitted lying about the trailer and never paying back the money.

Last month, Detective Garda John Gleeson said that on September 26, 2019, O’Brien called to the home of a 74-year-old woman at Brian Dillon Park in Cork.

He stated to her he was a nephew of her neighbour and he was doing work for her and she agreed to sign a cheque for €4,900 (to a man’s name, not O’Brien).

“He stole another blank cheque and €600 from her house,” testified Det Garda Gleeson. “Another man went to the AIB on Patrick St later that day and cashed the €4,900.”

The defendant returned to the 74-year-old the following day and she went to her local credit union where she withdrew €4,500 and handed it to O’Brien.

Another man went to the bank and tried to cash the blank cheque which was then filled in but the funds were not in the account to meet this withdrawal.

On October 30, he offered to pay her back but said he would be doing so with a €15,000 cheque but that first she would have to pay him €5,000 in cash.

Det Garda Gleeson said that the total amount for which the elderly woman was out of pocket was over €10,000, which she had saved to pay for her own funeral.

O’Brien got five years with the last two years suspended for the first case. For the second case relating to Dunmanway, the judge imposed a consecutive two years, leaving O’Brien with a total jail term of five years.

Ms McCarthy said the defendant was full of remorse. She said O’Brien, a father of five, had a cocaine addiction and mental health issues and was engaging with counselling in prison.