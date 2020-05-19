Jail term for getaway driver of perfume thief

The getaway driver for a woman stealing perfume sets was jailed for 10 months.

Anthony Hornibrook, of 71 Killala Garden, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to a number of charges of driving a car without insurance despite the fact that he was disqualified from driving for a period of ten years at the time.

He also admitted his part in a theft at Boots in Mahon Point where he was sitting in a car parked outside when an accomplice went into the pharmacy and stole a number of perfume sets and which she brought out to the waiting car and then returned to steal more.

The total value of the perfume stolen was just short of €500.

Hornibrook, aged 37, also admitted having €300 worth of heroin in his possession for his own use on June 8, 2019, at Great William O’Brien St on June 8, 2019.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused had been out of trouble for several years but ended up getting back into difficulties last year.

Fortunately, he has completed detoxed and gotten clear of heroin and was even off the methadone programme since going into custody in January.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total sentence of 10 months on the accused which will run concurrently with 18 months which he was given recently at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.