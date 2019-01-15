Jail sentence for man who held over €77,000 worth of heroin

A man who held over €77,000 worth of heroin having built up a drug debt has been sentenced to four and half years.

Garrett Hanley (33) of Oliver Bond House, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having heroin, with an estimated value of €77,301 and cannabis with a value of €2,100 at his home on May 12, 2015.

The court heard that heroin was found, following a garda surveillance operation, in a gas main at Hanley's home, while the cannabis was found in a wheelie bin.

His five previous convictions include a five-year jail term for having €292,707 worth of heroin in August 2010. He was released from this sentence in February 2013.

Today Judge Karen O'Connor suspended the final 18 months of the four and half year sentence.

She accepted evidence that Hanley had not come to garda attention since his arrest and that he had been holding the drugs because of a debt he had built up.

“It was a significant amount of heroin. This type of offending leads to significant destruction to both families and individuals in our society,” Judge O'Connor said.

The judge said she had no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence as Hanley had “been assisting with and contributing to the supply of drugs to our society”.

She ordered that Hanley engage with the Probation Service upon his release from prison and attend all addiction and mental health services that may be recommended.