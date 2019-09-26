Jail over threat to rape and burn garda’s children

A man who repeatedly threatened to rape and burn the children of the garda who arrested him has received a jail sentence.

Willow Cleary, aged 23, of Cappaglass near Ballydehob, West Cork, had to be pepper-sprayed by the garda when he was arrested on a rural road after he and a female companion had been pulled over.

Both Cleary, the owner of the car, and Leanne Swartz, of 18 Cul Na Greinne, Bantry, Co Cork, had earlier been advised by the same garda not to drive after he had seen them leaving a bar in Ballydehob.

Garda Jonathan McCarthy told Bantry District Court that at 10.10pm on July 18, he was on patrol on Main St, Ballydehob, and saw Cleary, who he said was clearly intoxicated, being assisted by Swartz. He told them both not to drive. However, he said not long after he was parked up elsewhere in the town he saw a Ford Focus drive past with its lights off on what was a wet and misty night.

Garda McCarthy said the car drove at speed and the lights then went on. He followed them with blue lights on and the vehicle pulled in. The garda told Swartz she was under suspicion of drink-driving, at which point Cleary began shouting and “things got a bit rough”, with the man pushing the garda and trying to get Swartz out of the car.

The garda said he was on his own in a rural area and felt he had no choice but to pepper spray Cleary, arresting him. Garda McCarthy told Judge James McNulty “there was a lot said” and threats made by Cleary. “They were directed at my family,” he said.

“He kept on repeating ‘I will rape your children and burn them’. He kept on repeating them. He kept on saying that until we got into Bantry Garda Station.”

Questioned by Cleary’s solicitor, Ray Hennessy, Garda McCarthy said he knew Cleary beforehand and that “it was clear he [the accused] was out of it”.

Mr Hennessy said his client had little or no recollection of events and was “mortified” when he read back over Garda statements. The court heard he had apologised since the incident and Cleary told the court he was “disgusted” with what he had said.

Judge McNulty refered to the “very dark and very serious” threats. Cleary, who had five precious convictions, pleaded guilty to the charges and Judge McNulty handed him a 60-day sentence for threatening and abusive language and behaviour and a five-month suspended sentence for obstructing gardaí, while also fining him €200 for public order offending.

On an additional charge of allowing his car to be used by an uninsured driver, Cleary was convicted and fined €500.

He lodged an appeal on his own bond of €300, one-third in cash.

Swartz, a 26-year-old mother-of-three, was found guilty of drink driving on the night and disqualified for one year. The court heard she had co-operated and tried to calm the situation but Judge McNulty said she had been warned by gardaí not to drive.

She had also been disqualified from driving since last March as a result of exceeding the penalty points limit and the judge said he was “appalled by her irresponsibility” and said he was considering a custodial sentence in relation to her driving while disqualified, deferring penalty and requesting a probation report for court on November 28.