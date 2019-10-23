Jail for thieving hitch hiker who was identified after leaving Lucozade bottle in stolen car

A thieving hitch hiker who was identified by gardaí from a bottle of Luozade she left behind in the backseat of a car she stole from has been jailed for four months.

At Ennis District Court, Sgt Aiden Lonergan said that Gardaí were able to identify Theresa Egan (54) of Newtown, Corofin from the DNA swabs taken from the bottle of Lucozade she left behind in the car.

Sentencing Ms Egan to four months in jail, Judge Patrick Durcan said that Ms Egan “had foolishly left her sucking bottle behind her that she brought around with her and that led to the DNA connection that has led her to be here today”.

Ms Egan hitched a lift along with her son out of the Co Clare village of Corofin on January 24 of this year and Ms Egan has pleaded guilty to making away with the driver’s wallet and its contents that was left in the backseat of the car valued at €160.

Sgt Lonergan said there was no CCTV of the offence and Garda ‘Scenes of Crime’ were called in and they took the DNA swab from the Lucozade bottle left behind.

Sgt Lonergan said that the Lucozade bottle was sent away for testing to the Forensic Science Lab which found that the swab was one thousand million times likely to be that from Ms Egan.

Ms Egan had provided a sample of her own DNA to Gardaí to compare it with the swab captured from the Lucozade bottle.

Judge Durcan said that the reality that is that a very kind Christian-minded woman stopped her car and gave Ms Egan and another man a seat.

He said: “Very few people do that and Ms Egan got into the back seat and rummaged through this woman’s handbag and took the goods."

Judge Durcan said that Ms Egan had brazenly come into court on a plea of not guilty before changing it to guilty.

He said:

There was no indication that there would be a change of plea despite the fact that there was compelling evidence against her and that has to wipe away any advantage from the plea of guilt.

Judge Durcan said: “This type of carry-on has to be stamped out and the court must show its disapproval.”

Judge Durcan said that Ms Egan has made no attempt to compensate the driver. Sgt Lonergan stated that Ms Egan made no admissions concerning her offence in an interview with Gardai.

Solicitor for the woman, Daragh Hassett stated that Ms Egan doesn’t remember taking the goods but she is taking responsibility for it.

Mr Hassett said that for any previous theft offences, Ms Egan has never contested any case. Mr Hassett said that Ms Egan would compensate the driver if given a week to do so.

Mr Hassett said that she has been unwell with mental health issues but that her mental health has improved. Mr Hassett said that a previous spell for Ms Egan in Limerick prison has had a major impact on her and there have been no new charge sheets since.