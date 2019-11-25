News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Jail for martial arts instructor who stabbed man to death; Judge references 'dysfunctional relationship'

Jail for martial arts instructor who stabbed man to death; Judge references 'dysfunctional relationship'
Noel Lenihan (67), of Mervue, Galway City, leaving court on November 11, 2019. Photo credit: Collins Courts.
By Alison O’Riordan
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 01:15 PM

A 67-year-old martial arts instructor who stabbed a man with whom he had had a "dysfunctional relationship" to death has been jailed for four years for manslaughter.

Sentencing Noel Lenihan today at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Michael White said the two men were known to each other and had a "dysfunctional relationship".

This relationship had not been good for either of them based on difficulties complicated by alcohol consumption, he said.

Difficulties had come to Lenihan in his "own home" and the court had to give serious consideration to this, noted the judge.

However, Mr Justice White said the defendant's own account of what happened inside his house that night did not reflect the degree of injuries inflicted on the deceased.

"No doubt he minimised the degree of excessive force he used," added the judge.

The court has heard that the two men were previously in an "intimate" relationship and the defendant was considered "a family friend" to the deceased's younger siblings.

Lenihan from Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue, Galway was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty earlier this year to Christopher McGrath's (38) manslaughter on March 12, 2017, at Lenihan's home.

The plea was accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court previously heard that Mr McGrath had spent his youth protecting his younger siblings from their "mentally unstable" mother by "taking the brunt" of her "fierce temper".

However, the deceased had a history of difficulties with drugs and alcohol, was in and out of homelessness and would sometimes stay at Lenihan's house.

'It breaks my heart to think I have devastated the whole family'

Lenihan claimed he was acting in self defence when he stabbed Mr McGrath "in fear" with a steak knife after the deceased scaled a wall at the back of his house in the early hours of the morning, got in through a back door and threatened him.

Following a struggle between the pair, Lenihan told gardaí in his interviews that Mr McGrath put him in a "scarf hold", a judo hold that the defendant had previously taught him.

The deceased told Lenihan that he would choke him before the defendant found a knife underneath an armchair.

Acting State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan said Mr McGrath had suffered five knife wounds, including a fatal wound to the heart that was consistent with a "direct frontal" movement rather than a backwards one.

However, Lenihan claimed he had used the knife in a "get off me" motion while he still had his back to Mr McGrath.

The defendant wrote an apology to the victim's family saying: "It breaks my heart to think I have devastated the whole family by taking Christopher away."

Lenihan was sentenced to four years imprisonment, backdated to November 1, 2019.

READ MORE

School ordered to pay €3.5k over refusal to take TY student with nut allergy on school trip to France

More on this topic

10-year-old girl who cut knee at funfair settles High Court action for €80,00010-year-old girl who cut knee at funfair settles High Court action for €80,000

Man due in court in relation to death of Irish dancer in LondonMan due in court in relation to death of Irish dancer in London

Pizzeria owner who stole €16,000 from ex and gambled on horses escapes jailPizzeria owner who stole €16,000 from ex and gambled on horses escapes jail

Jail for mother who locked children into bedrooms with no lightJail for mother who locked children into bedrooms with no light


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Figures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FFFigures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FF

Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’

Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'

Pensioner dies following crash in Co. DownPensioner dies following crash in Co. Down


Lifestyle

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

Virginia Fortune is the general manager of both the 1878 and The Premium Club — Private Members’ Clubs at 3Arena.You've Been Served - Virginia Fortune

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »