Jail for man who stabbed ex-wife's boyfriend

A man who claimed he stabbed his ex-wife's boyfriend because the man threatened his children has been jailed for 28 months.

Muhamet Gashi (44) of North Clarence Street Flats, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm of Anton Donca a bridge in East Wall, on April 14, 2016.

Garda Cathal MacGearailt told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that at the time of the assault the victim was in a relationship with Gashi's former wife. She had custody of their two children.

Gda MacGearailt said that on the day in question, the victim was walking to where he was to meet his friend when he noticed a car following along behind him. The car pulled up beside him and Gashi got out.

“Never put your hands on my kids,” Gashi told the man. He also told the man he would kill him if he touched his kids.

The man turned to walk away when he felt “stinging” in his stomach and realised that Gashi had a knife. His colon was perforated by the stabbing and he spent 11 days in hospital as a result.

The court heard that the relationship between the victim and the accused's former wife has since broken down.

'Enough to drive any man crazy'

Gda MacGearailt agreed with Sean Guerin SC, defending, that his client claimed Mr Donca made a threatening remark prior to the assault.

He said that Gashi's account was that the victim told him “I f*ck your wife, I f*ck your kids”.

Mr Guerin asked the court to take the view that on the whole his client was a man “of very good character” and that what was said to him “was enough to drive any man crazy”.

He said that his client now has custody of his children on weekends and that he brings them to his native Kosovo for months at a time during the summer. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Martin Nolan said he accepted Gashi's account of what the victim said to him prior to the assault. He said it was highly unlikely that the accused would offend this way in the future.

Judge Nolan said that if Gashi had responded by punching the man then he could have considered a non-custodial sentence, but he had used a knife and he could not imagine a more serious assault of this kind. He sentenced him to 28 months imprisonment.