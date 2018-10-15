Jail for man who helped criminal gang murder Dublin bar manager

By Alison O’Riordan

A man who helped a criminal organisation murder a Dublin bar manager has been sentenced to three years and nine months by the Special Criminal Court in what is believed to be the first prosecution of its kind.

Michael Barr (35), the manager of the Sunset House in Dublin’s north inner city, was shot seven times by a masked gunman at the pub over two years ago.

Martin Aylmer (31), of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 pleaded guilty in July to participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Mr Barr at the Sunset House, Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 on April 25th 2016.

This is believed to be the first time a person has been prosecuted for this offence under the organised crime legislation brought in in 2006.

The court heard that gardaí recovered a mobile phone beside the partially burned out getaway car following the murder and CCTV footage later recovered showed Aylmer buying the phone in Dublin’s Ilac Shopping Centre two days before Mr Barr was shot dead.

The offences occurred between April 23 and April 25, 2016.

Sentencing the defendant today, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sinead Ni Chulachain and Judge Cormac Dunne, sentenced Aylmer to three years and nine months imprisonment with one year suspended.

More to follow.