Jail for man who broke into a woman's apartment with knife while on bail

By Brion Hoban
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 04:14 PM

A man who broke into a woman's apartment with a knife while on bail for another offence has been jailed for five years.

Thomas Locke (26) of Ramillies Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to aggravated burglary and false imprisonment at St James's Court, Mount Brown, on 31 October, 2018.

Garda Kevin Carty told Fiona Crawford BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question a woman woke up in the middle of the night to find the accused standing in her bedroom and holding a foot long knife.

Locke told the woman to get out of bed, but said he was not going to touch her as he would not do that to a woman. He asked if they could sit in the apartment, smoked a cigarette in her kitchen and told her he was hiding from the police.

He asked the woman how much money there was in the apartment and she said there was none, but that she could take out money for him at an ATM.

They both walked to a nearby petrol station where she withdrew €300 which she handed to Locke.

The accused told her not to tell anyone as he knew where she lived and he would “cut her”.

He was identified by gardaí via CCTV footage obtained from the petrol station and fingerprints left on the woman's fridge.

Locke has 68 previous convictions, including convictions for burglary, criminal damage and violent behaviour in a garda station.

He has been in custody since November 26, last.

Gda Carty agreed with Fiona Murphy SC, defending, that her client did not touch the woman and did not damage her apartment. He agreed that Locke was under the influence of drugs at the time of the offence.

Ms Murphy said her client's offending was rooted in a longstanding addiction to crack cocaine and heroin. She said Locke was “genuinely disgusted” with himself for his actions on the night.

Judge Martin Nolan previously sentenced Locke to 12 months imprisonment for charges of theft and assault at Coleman's Shop, Westmoreland Street, on September 23, 2018.

He was on bail for this offence when he committed the subsequent offences on October 31, 2018.

Judge Nolan said this case was mitigated by Locke's guilty plea, his expression of remorse, his longstanding addiction and his difficult upbringing.

He said there was no doubt Locke had good points, but on the night he behaved disgracefully.

He said the appropriate sentence was one of six years, but he gave Locke credit for time already served in custody on the matter.

He sentenced him to five years imprisonment, to date from the completion of the 12 months sentence previously imposed.

