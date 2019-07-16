News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Jail for man discovered with large amount of stolen money in underwear

Jail for man discovered with large amount of stolen money in underwear
By Brion Hoban
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 04:12 PM

A man who was discovered by gardaí to have a large amount of stolen money in his underwear has been jailed for two years.

Douglas Byrne (aged 47) of Greenland Cresent, Clondalkin, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to handling stolen property and possession of scissors at Rolestown Garda Station on August 18, 2018.

Judge Melaine Greally sentenced Byrne to three years imprisonment but suspended the final 12 months of the sentence on strict conditions.

The court heard that on the date in question, gardaí observed Byrne in a highly intoxicated state. Gardaí attempted to speak to him and he fled, eventually being arrested.

He was searched in the garda station and they discovered a large amount of money in his underwear. Gardaí determined that the €1,731.50 was the property of Far East Chinese Restaurant, on Ballyfermot Road.

Byrne was charged with the burglary of the restaurant but pleaded not guilty and this charge has been dropped. He has 120 previous convictions, including convictions for burglary, theft and drug offences.

Luigi Rea BL, defending, said his client is now drug-free. He said there was no urine analysis available to corroborate this despite it being ordered on a previous date.

Judge Greally said Byrne had a disadvantaged start in life and was attracted to drugs. She said he had had a battle with addiction since his early years and had served many prison sentences.

She said there were no particularly aggravating factors other than Byrne being on bail for an offence committed 10 days earlier at the time and his previous convictions for burglary and theft-related offences.

Judge Greally said the mitigating factors were his pleas of guilty, his personal history and his addiction history. She backdated the sentence to August 28, last, when he first went into custody on this matter.

READ MORE

Schoolgirl who fractured her ankle jumping off trampoline settles case for €35k

More on this topic

Garda admits to possessing around €100 worth of cocaineGarda admits to possessing around €100 worth of cocaine

Judge rules man is unfit to stand in sexual assault trial due to mental disorderJudge rules man is unfit to stand in sexual assault trial due to mental disorder

Schoolgirl who fractured her ankle jumping off trampoline settles case for €35kSchoolgirl who fractured her ankle jumping off trampoline settles case for €35k

Wexford man avoids jail after agreeing not to interfere with property in receivershipWexford man avoids jail after agreeing not to interfere with property in receivership

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live 'I visit her grave every day': Santina Cawley's mum heartbroken at thought of life her daughter won't get to live

Eamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into GovernmentEamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into Government

Grieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstopGrieve accuses Johnson of Brexit ‘radicalisation’ over Irish backstop

Dad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay openDad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay open


Lifestyle

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »