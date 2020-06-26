News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Jail for man caught with nearly €100k of cannabis

Jail for man caught with nearly €100k of cannabis
By Declan Brennan
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 03:51 PM

A young man with previous convictions for drug dealing has been jailed for four years after gardaí caught him with nearly €100,000 worth of cannabis.

Aaron Byrne (20) of Knowth Court, Poppintree, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession for sale or supply of the drugs on the evening of September 28, 2019.

Garda Kevin Brennan told Lisa Dempsey BL, prosecuting, that gardaí on patrol spotted Byrne and another man acting suspiciously at waste ground known locally as "Seven Pitches", near the IKEA store in north Dublin.

They approached them and saw that the men were putting cannabis into clear plastic bags. Byrne ran off but was caught by Garda Brennan.

The other man tried to get away on a small motorbike but crashed it, the court heard. This man cannot be named as he is still before the courts.

Garda Brennan agreed with James Dwyer SC, defending, that gardai do not believe the drugs belonged to his client. Byrne has a previous conviction for sale or supply of drugs.

Counsel handed in a number of testimonials on behalf of his client which stated Byrne had “a lot to offer the world”.

A letter from his mother said Byrne had got mixed up with the wrong crowd. She said he began using drugs to cope with the tragic death of his sister seven years ago.

Judge Martin Nolan said that Byrne was moving the drugs for third parties and receiving some type of reward for this. He was arrested but nothing of evidential value was said during his interviews, Judge Nolan said.

He said Byrne is a young man capable of reform with impressive reference letters on his behalf.

But he said the amount of the drugs was serious and by his own previous record Byrne knew “what he was getting into”.

He backdated the sentence to September 28 last.

READ MORE

Garda Colm Horkan murder suspect unfit to appear in court

More on this topic

Top judge urges people to settle personal injury casesTop judge urges people to settle personal injury cases

Liam Campbell - found civilly liable for Omagh bombing - to be extradited to Lithuania after 12-year fightLiam Campbell - found civilly liable for Omagh bombing - to be extradited to Lithuania after 12-year fight

University ordered to pay €60,000 to employee with OCD who had fear of using toiletUniversity ordered to pay €60,000 to employee with OCD who had fear of using toilet

Family of 'loving' grandmother Patricia O'Connor feel 'no sentence long enough' for murder cover-upFamily of 'loving' grandmother Patricia O'Connor feel 'no sentence long enough' for murder cover-up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Michael McGrath denies similarities between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and expects govt deal to passMichael McGrath denies similarities between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and expects govt deal to pass

Man in his 60s dies on Cork farmMan in his 60s dies on Cork farm

Expert wants travel restricted to countries with no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 for a monthExpert wants travel restricted to countries with no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 for a month

Homelessness charity wants emergency measures extended after figures fall below 9,000Homelessness charity wants emergency measures extended after figures fall below 9,000


Lifestyle

Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching for new HSE-funded text-based mental health serviceWorking Life: Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching at ‘50808’

Our fitness routines may be crunched while we work from home, but thanks to a stream of top-class workouts online it's never been easier to stay in shape, says Peta BeeWork it out: Top 10 fitness apps to help you get back in shape post lockdown

Workers from a broad range of industries recount their experiences of diversity and inclusion in the Irish work environmentPride 2020: Workers tell their personal experiences from the Irish workplace

Pride at work: HR experts Damien O'Halloran and Sarah O'Donnell review Ireland's evolving human resources practices. Interviews: Ailin QuinlanPride 2020: Inside view of evolving Irish workplace

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »