Jail for homeless addict caught hiding heroin in his underwear

A homeless man who was caught hiding heroin in his underwear has been jailed for 18 months.

David Banks (aged 45) of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of heroin for sale or supply at Mountjoy Square, Dublin on June 21, 2018 and July 4, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of heroin for sale or supply at Store Street Garda Station, Dublin on July 26, 2018. He has 22 previous convictions.

Garda Gerard Whelan told Fergal Foley BL, prosecuting, that on the date in June, gardaí forced entry into an address at Mountjoy Square which belonged to a friend of Banks. They discovered €2,330 worth of heroin at the address which had been stored there by Banks.

Gda Whelan said gardaí received information that Banks was continuing to sell drugs and raided the address again on July 4, discovering a further €2,150 worth of heroin.

On July 26, Banks was stopped on the street and searched by gardaí before being brought back to Store Street Garda Station. He was searched again in the station and a further €1,700 worth of heroin was found in his underwear.

Judge Melanie Greally said Banks was a chronic drug addict from a young age who sold drugs to support his own addiction.

She said there was no suggestion he was profiting financially from providing drugs to other drug addicts.

Judge Greally said he had worked as a painter and decorator for a number of years before developing an addiction. She said he has been homeless periodically.

She sentenced him to two-and-a-half years imprisonment, but suspended the final 12 months of the sentence on strict conditions including that he follow all directions of the Probation Service for 12 months post release.