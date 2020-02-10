Jail for Dublin man who broke beer bottle over taxi driver’s head

A man who broke a beer bottle over the head of a taxi driver has been jailed for nine months.

David Murphy (29) of Belfry Green, Tallaght, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at Slade Road, Saggart, on March 21, 2015.

Judge Pauline Codd sentenced Murphy to three and a half years but suspended the final two years and nine months of the sentence.

Garda Andrew Griffin told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that in the early hours of the morning a taxi man picked up Murphy and a woman from a house in Clondalkin. Murphy was carrying a beer can and a bag containing beer bottles.

The taxi driver drove to Slade Road and asked where Murphy wanted to go. Murphy told him to drive up the street, then asked him to turn back around and suddenly pulled the handbrake of the car.

Murphy took a beer bottle from the bag at his feet and smashed it over the taxi driver's head. He then picked up the remains of the bottle and told him to get out of the car or he would stab him.

The woman and Murphy eventually left the taxi and the driver reported the incident. He did not go to the hospital as he did not want his wife to know about it.

Murphy has 41 previous convictions. These include convictions for assault causing harm, assault on a peace officer, violent disorder, violent behaviour in a garda station and criminal damage.

Sarah-Jane O'Callaghan BL, defending, said her client's family had been homeless for significant portions of his life. She said he is sober, drug free and employed.

Judge Codd said she was taking into consideration Murphy's plea of guilty and his personal circumstances.

She noted that the attack has left the taxi driver more cautious in his work and afraid to work nights. He lost around €800 in earnings because he was out of work for a time after the assault.

The court heard that Murphy failed to engage with a victim awareness course and is deemed to be at a medium risk of re-offending.