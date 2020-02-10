News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Jail for Dublin man who broke beer bottle over taxi driver’s head

Jail for Dublin man who broke beer bottle over taxi driver’s head
By Brion Hoban
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 04:49 PM

A man who broke a beer bottle over the head of a taxi driver has been jailed for nine months.

David Murphy (29) of Belfry Green, Tallaght, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at Slade Road, Saggart, on March 21, 2015.

Judge Pauline Codd sentenced Murphy to three and a half years but suspended the final two years and nine months of the sentence.

Garda Andrew Griffin told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that in the early hours of the morning a taxi man picked up Murphy and a woman from a house in Clondalkin. Murphy was carrying a beer can and a bag containing beer bottles.

The taxi driver drove to Slade Road and asked where Murphy wanted to go. Murphy told him to drive up the street, then asked him to turn back around and suddenly pulled the handbrake of the car.

Murphy took a beer bottle from the bag at his feet and smashed it over the taxi driver's head. He then picked up the remains of the bottle and told him to get out of the car or he would stab him.

The woman and Murphy eventually left the taxi and the driver reported the incident. He did not go to the hospital as he did not want his wife to know about it.

Murphy has 41 previous convictions. These include convictions for assault causing harm, assault on a peace officer, violent disorder, violent behaviour in a garda station and criminal damage.

Sarah-Jane O'Callaghan BL, defending, said her client's family had been homeless for significant portions of his life. She said he is sober, drug free and employed.

Judge Codd said she was taking into consideration Murphy's plea of guilty and his personal circumstances.

She noted that the attack has left the taxi driver more cautious in his work and afraid to work nights. He lost around €800 in earnings because he was out of work for a time after the assault.

The court heard that Murphy failed to engage with a victim awareness course and is deemed to be at a medium risk of re-offending.

READ MORE

Group suggests allowing nurses to prescribe methadone

More on this topic

Doctor who engaged in 'elaborate fraud' to get work here is struck off registerDoctor who engaged in 'elaborate fraud' to get work here is struck off register

Witness recognised car travelling in 'awful hurry' on the night of Garda Adrian Donohoe murderWitness recognised car travelling in 'awful hurry' on the night of Garda Adrian Donohoe murder

'I am not keeping my father's secrets any more': Jail for man who sexually abused his daughter for six years'I am not keeping my father's secrets any more': Jail for man who sexually abused his daughter for six years

Ex-teacher and retired priest in 80s accused of historic child abuse seeks to halt trialEx-teacher and retired priest in 80s accused of historic child abuse seeks to halt trial


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Sixth count sees Danny Healy Rae retain Dáil seatSixth count sees Danny Healy Rae retain Dáil seat

Mick Barry and Colm Burke claim final seats in Cork North CentralMick Barry and Colm Burke claim final seats in Cork North Central

Group suggests allowing nurses to prescribe methadoneGroup suggests allowing nurses to prescribe methadone

Jason Corbett's family confident convictions for his killing will be upheld Jason Corbett's family confident convictions for his killing will be upheld


Lifestyle

CPR course could help to save a life, says Helen O’Callaghan.CPR: Get to the heart of the matter

A recent column on traditional folk medicine involving the use of plants and herbs for treating various ailments drew a response from several readers.Old cures for warts and all

The likely impacts of climate change on wildlife reserves in the US has been examined by researchers at the University of Washington.Climate change forcing mass relocation

One of the exotic pleasure of this island of La Gomera, and indeed of all the Canary Islands, is the variety of fresh fruit one can enjoy in one’s porridge.Where once was all bananas, we are now spoilt for choice

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »