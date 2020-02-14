News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Jail for Corkman who set fire to a house after alleged damage done to his car

Jail for Corkman who set fire to a house after alleged damage done to his car
By Liam Heylin
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 04:18 PM

A professional snooker player who has represented Ireland in the sport set fire to a house in Youghal after calling there at 11pm demanding compensation for damage allegedly done to his car earlier.

Aaron Tobin, formerly of 16 Chestnut Drive, Youghal, County Cork, and now living in Clonakilty, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage by fire to a house in Youghal on August 2, 2018.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan imposed a jail term of three years with the last year suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Tobin, 24, had two previous convictions for causing criminal damage.

The accused was ordered to pay €2,500 compensation to the family whose house was damaged, within three years of his release from prison. He must do an anger management course in prison.

Defence barrister, Pádraig Langsch, said of Tobin, “He played snooker at a professional level and represented Ireland in the past.

He realises his behaviour on the night was unacceptable. He apologises to everyone.

“This was impulsive rather than pre-planned.”

Sergeant John Sharkey outlined the background to the incident which occurred outside a house in Youghal.

The sergeant said there was never any animosity between the defendant and the family but he believed on this occasion that a young man in that family had caused damage his car.

He called that night and sought immediate financial compensation. When he was told this was not available he went back to his home and returned with a canister of petrol.

“He poured it around the porch and used a lighter to set a fire. . . The front porch did go up in a big shot of flames,” Sgt Sharkey said.

Fortunately, the family were upstairs looking out and they managed to bring the fire under control before the arrival of gardaí and the fire brigade.

Aaron Tobin came back again when the gardaí were present and threatened to cut the throat of the young man he blamed for damaging his car.

This alleged damage was referenced again in a probation report where the defendant said a cup had been thrown and it hit his car.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said, “He committed a most serious offence. He is lucky he is not in court charged with a much more serious offence.

The action of his victims in controlling the fire before the arrival of the emergency services saved Mr Tobin a much more serious outcome.

“Let’s be clear about it, what he did on the day is not an example of how to treat your neighbours, it is bizarre, it is quite shocking.

The excuse was given of an earlier incident of throwing of a cup but that is not supported by the facts of the case as fairly outlined by Sgt Sharkey.

“It was clearly premeditated. The court cannot accept it was off the cuff.”

The judge was concerned that the probation officer found him at high risk of re-offending.

The judge said the victims in the case were of such good and decent character that they had kept up good relations with the defendant’s family.

READ MORE

Cork student pleas guilty to possession of €130k worth of cocaine and cannabis

More on this topic

Mother of man accused of murdering mother-in-law tells court son had no previous girlfriendsMother of man accused of murdering mother-in-law tells court son had no previous girlfriends

'I feel like the elephant man': Cork man sues hospital after alleged disfigurement after surgery 'I feel like the elephant man': Cork man sues hospital after alleged disfigurement after surgery

Woman whose consultant husband died in Dublin hospital settles High Court actionWoman whose consultant husband died in Dublin hospital settles High Court action

Cork student pleas guilty to possession of €130k worth of cocaine and cannabisCork student pleas guilty to possession of €130k worth of cocaine and cannabis


CourtCourt CaseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with sex abuse investigationGardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with sex abuse investigation

National Lottery reveals town where €17m EuroMillions ticket was soldNational Lottery reveals town where €17m EuroMillions ticket was sold

Women's Aid Valentine's Day campaign lists 10 signs of dating abuseWomen's Aid Valentine's Day campaign lists 10 signs of dating abuse

Man charged in connection with €130k drugs seizure in FinglasMan charged in connection with €130k drugs seizure in Finglas


Lifestyle

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

A lactation consultant outlines the most successful techniques to help breastfeeding mothers express plenty of breast milk.How can I express more breast milk for my baby?

Áilín Quinlan asks three couples to share the story of how they met and their secrets to a happy relationshipWorking it out together: Three couples share their recipe for a happy marriage

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »