Jail for burglar found hiding in pub attic

By Sonya McLean
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 02:26 PM

A burglar who was still hiding in the attic of a pub when gardaí searched the premises after being alerted to the break-in has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Brian O'Connor, 25, had climbed in through the roof of McGrath's Pub in Dublin's Drumcondra and gained access into the building by kicking through the ceiling boards.

Gardaí were alerted to the break-in after a carpenter who had been carrying out work there arrived early that morning, opened the shutters and saw O'Connor looking out at him through the window.

Garda Chloe Hurst told Derek Cooney BL, prosecuting, that there was no other exit from the pub, apart from a locked side door.

Gardaí searched the attic space after noting that a table had been stacked onto chairs directly under a large hole in the ceiling. O'Connor was ultimately found there lying flat on his back.

He was arrested but was too drunk to be interviewed initially. He made no admissions when later questioned.

O'Connor of Whitworth Place, Drumcondra, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to burglary at McGrath's Pub on February 28, 2019. He has 103 previous convictions.

Gda Hurst agreed with Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, that although his client was “clearly in a state of intoxication”, he did not cause any trouble for arresting gardaí.

Mr Le Vert said his client had a both a chaotic and challenging childhood which resulted in him attempting suicide as a young teenager.

Judge Melanie Greally noted that O'Connor had gained access by causing substantial damage to the roof and ceiling of the building. She accepted it had been his intention to steal alcohol and cash.

She sentenced O'Connor to three years in prison but suspended the final nine months on strict conditions.

