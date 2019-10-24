Jail for 55-year-old woman who put neighbour through 'a living hell'

A judge has jailed a 55-year-old Co Clare woman after stating that the woman has put her neighbour through ‘a living hell’.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan told Maeve O’Sullivan of Aonach An Chláir, Clarecastle “it is very obvious that the victim in this case has been put through a living hell by you”.

Judge Durcan told Ms O’Sullivan that he would be further remanding her in custody for two weeks in prison where he told her to come up with carefully specified proposals to deal with her mental health issues and her alcoholism with the assistance of the Probation Service.

In the case, Ms O’Sullivan has pleaded guilty to trespass at a neighbour’s property at Aonach An Chláir, Clarecastle where she put her female neighbour in fear.

The injured party was in court and Sgt Aiden Lonergan handed a victim impact statement into court but stated that the victim didn’t want the victim impact statement read out.

'This isn't a creche'

Judge Durcan told Ms O’Sullivan: “This isn't a creche and this isn’t a hospital - this court isn’t a softly, softly. It is a rough place for someone who deals out roughness to other people."

Judge Durcan told Ms O’Sullivan: “You can go back in your prison van and you will get your free lunch provided by the State but there is no free lunch for the person whose life you have made a living hell."

In reply, Ms O’Sullvan said: “That’s true your honour.”

Judge Durcan said that Ms O’Sullivan has pleaded guilty to offences on seven separate dates - March 4, March 16, April 1, June 3, July 2, the August 19 and October 15. A number include public order offences.

' All the keys are thrown away'

Judge Durcan said: “I want your plan on how you are going to change your life and and if that plan isn’t acceptable, I will give you 12 months in jail.”

Judge Durcan told the Probation Service officer that he wanted a pre-sentence Probation report for two weeks time.

He said: “I don’t want someone coming back in here telling me about Ms O’Sulivan’s problems - that she needs a bit of this and a bit of that and a bit of the other - she needs a little prison as far as I'm concerned."

He told Ms O’Sullvan: “All bail is cancelled. All the keys are thrown away, it is up to you now.”