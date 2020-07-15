News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jail as man pleads guilty to spitting at garda patrol car twice

Maurice Roche appeared before Cork District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour by spitting at a garda patrol car. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 05:55 PM

A Cork man spat at a garda patrol car twice in the city centre and then said it would be against his personal code to apologise to the gardaí.

Maurice Roche appeared before Cork District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour by spitting.

Roche, aged 36, of no fixed address was jailed for this and other crimes yesterday.

Sgt John Kelleher said that at 4.30pm on June 30 Maurice Roche approached the patrol car from the left when it was stationary in traffic on Patrick Street and spat deliberately in the direction of the patrol car.

Afterwards, crossing the road he spat one more time from the right side of the car.

He was followed on to Robert Street by Garda Gheorghe Rosu who arrested him for being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour by spitting.

On arrival at the Bridewell Garda Station, Roche said: “I am not going to apologise to you. Apologising to you would mean to break my code.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said in advance of sentencing today: “Does he want to apologise now? I don’t want to force him to apologise if he doesn’t want to do so.”

The accused then apologised to gardaí through his solicitor, Michael Quinlan.

The judge imposed a two-month jail term on the accused man for this threatening behaviour on the day.

The same defendant got a concurrent seven-month sentence for throwing a brick through the window of a residential property in Cork City on July 1.

On that date a fortnight ago he threw the brick through a window at Mill House on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street.

Sgt Kelleher said, “He broke a window where someone was in residence at the time and was fortunate not to receive an injury.”

When searched at the scene he was drunk and a danger and had a broken wine bottle top in his possession.

For the charge of engaging in threatening behaviour, Maurice Roche came to court yesterday with 60 convictions for the same offence among his total number of 271 convictions.

