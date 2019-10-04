News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jail after man tried to take own life in front of ex and her friend

By Liam Heylin
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A middle-aged man was sentenced to three months in jail yesterday for breaching a barring order including one occasion where he tried to take his own life in the garden of the family home as his ex-wife and her friend looked out the window.

The defendant’s wife saved him and he was later taken to hospital where he received psychiatric treatment.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused was suffering from depression and that had to be taken into consideration.

However, he said there was the breach of the barring order by his behaviour outside the family home and another breach which occurred earlier where he persistently texted her.

The judge said the 43 texts referred to in that charge could actually be regarded as 43 breaches of the barring order as he was ordered to have no communication with his ex-wife by any means, direct or indirect, and that obviously included text messaging.

Sergeant John Kelleher said some of those texts made reference to threats by the defendant to take his own life.

Brian Long, solicitor, said the accused had been in custody for the past three weeks and he asked the judge not to extend that period of imprisonment.

Judge Kelleher said, “I believe this man has not come to terms with the seriousness of what he has done.”

Even though he had no previous convictions, the judge said a sentence of three months was merited. This was backdated to when he went into custody last month. The judge said it was a short sentence and it could have carried a jail term of up to 12 months.

There are legal restrictions on reporting the full details of the case which was dealt with in camera at Cork District Court.

The complainant previously testified that as she and her friend looked out the window he tried to take his life in front of them. His ex-wife rushed to his assistance, prevented his suicidal attempt and called for an ambulance and gardaí.

The complainant said, “The whole event has literally and utterly traumatised me beyond words. It is incomprehensible what I have had to live with… I cannot believe someone could do that with an audience, how he could do that with two people looking.”

The defendant said, “I am missing my children. On the day this got out of control. I know what I did was terribly wrong. I was hoping we (he and his ex-wife) could talk.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He takes the law into his own hands and frightens the living daylights out of his wife.”

The accused was released on recognisances of €400 cash and an independent surety of €400, pending an appeal of yesterday’s jail term.

