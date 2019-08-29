News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jacobs plans to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in Cork

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed; Micheál O’Connor, vice president and general manager, Jacobs Ireland; Steve Demetriou, chair and CEO, Jacobs; and Niamh Barcoe, design technology manager at the announcement by Jacobs at their Cork office yesterday. Picture: Julien Behal.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 05:00 AM

US engineering firm Jacobs plans to create 200 jobs here over the next two years.

The jobs boost was announced at the unveiling yesterday of a €4.5m investment in its Cork office — mostly in technology.

The company, which provides end-to-end solutions for infrastructure, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, semi-conductor, data centres and manufacturing clients, plans to fill the positions in its Cork, Dublin and Belfast offices.

The new roles will be professional services positions across a range of specialities, project and construction management, design, commissioning, qualification, and validation.

The company said the announcement reflects its continued growth in Ireland, as it marks 45 years since opening in Dublin —its first operation outside of the US.

Today, Jacobs employs more than 1,100 people in Ireland, and it is one of the largest firms in the country focusing primarily on project delivery for advanced facilities, environmental, and infrastructure clients.

The investment in its Cork office includes state-of-the-art virtual and augmented reality technology which allows clients to view or assess plans in 3D.

The office layout has also been overhauled to create a collaborative working environment.

Jacobs chair and CEO, Steve Demetriou, said the company opened its Dublin office in 1974 to design and build a pharmaceutical plant.

“Today, we continue to capture attractive growth opportunities for complex work in the advanced facilities and infrastructure markets that we are uniquely positioned to perform,” he said.

I attribute this to our highly talented people and their relentless commitment to providing world-class, high-value solutions for our clients.

Executive director of the IDA, Mary Buckley, welcomed the firm’s investment in its Cork office, and the jobs growth at a firm she described as “an important part of the support ecosystem for the biotechnology and biopharma sectors”.

Jacobs has almost doubled its Irish footprint in the past five years due to its growth in construction management, commissioning and validation.

