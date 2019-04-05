Jackie and Kevin Healy Rae appear in court on assault charges

The parliamentary assistant of Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae, his son Jackie Healy Rae, has been charged with assaulting a 30-year-old English visitor on a Christmas break in Kenmare.

Jackie Healy Rae (23), a candidate in the Castleisland area in the May local elections, appeared at Kenmare District Court along with his brother Kevin Healy Rae (22) and a third man, Malachy Scannell (34).

They all face assault charges.

Judge David Waters adjourned matters until June to fix a hearing date after solicitor Padraig O’Connell said all cases will be contested.

Jackie Healy Rae is accused of assaulting Kieran James, causing him harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act on December 28, 2017, at Main Street Kenmare.

He also faces a charge of common assault on the same date against Mr James at East Park Lane, Kenmare.

Kevin Healy Rae, meanwhile, is accused of assaulting Kieran James causing harm at Main Street, Kenmare on the same date.

Both Healy Rae brothers have addresses at the family home in Sandymount, Kilgarvan.

Malachy Scannell from Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan was accused of a Section 3 Assault against Mr James and assaulting another man, Cornelius O’Sullivan, and also damaging a pair of prescription glasses.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan advised the court the DPP had directed 'summary disposal' of the cases in that, if the judge agreed, all matters could be dealt with at the district court.

At Judge Waters' request, a medical report was furnished and he stated jurisdiction would be accepted.

In a brief outline of alleged incidents, Sgt Mulhall Nolan said there were three defendants and the same medical report applied in all cases.

In response to Judge Waters as to the nature of the criminal damage allegation, the sergeant said it was a case of “glasses being knocked off the face in the course of an altercation”.

Solicitor Mr O’Connell sought disclosure of all documents which was granted and he indicated to the court all matters would be contested.

The three accused arrived early accompanied by their solicitor and sat together during the proceedings. Kerry relatives of the alleged victim Mr James were also in court.