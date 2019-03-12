NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
J1 students warned against websites overcharging for visas

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 12:38 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Students going on a J1 trip to the US are being warned of websites overcharging for a visa.

It usually costs around €12 for an ESTA form, which is required for any Irish person going to America.

However, there are warnings of a number of unofficial websites charging up to €130 for the same form.

The US Embassy in Dublin has said that a number of third-party websites that will complete the ESTA form for you, charging fees which are significantly higher than the €12.


Those planning to travel are urged to check before they submit any information or payment to any third-party website.

The US Embassy in Dublin recommends that people use the official ESTA registration website which can be accessed here.

KEYWORDS

J1 visaStudentsVisaAmericaUS

