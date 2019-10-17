News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ivor Bell: Who is veteran republican in McConville case?

Ivor Bell: Who is veteran republican in McConville case?
By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 01:56 PM

Ivor Bell is a veteran republican who is believed to have first become involved with the IRA in the 1950s.

The Belfast man is then thought to have left the group, before joining the Provisional IRA after it was formed in the early 1970s.

In 1972, he was part of a republican delegation, along with Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness, who were flown to England for secret ceasefire talks with then Northern Ireland secretary William Whitelaw.

Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness (Brian Lawless/PA)
Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness (Brian Lawless/PA)

Three years later he was convicted for trying to help Mr Adams attempt to escape from prison in 1974.

In 1983 Mr Bell was charged with membership of the IRA and other terror offences following claims by supergrass Robert Lean.

However he walked free after Mr Lean withdrew his evidence.

Mr Bell turned away from the republican movement in the late 1980s during a period when it was focusing more of its efforts on Sinn Féin and politics.

In 2014, he was arrested after the PSNI seized a number of taped interviews carried out as part of the Boston College Belfast Project.

He was accused of being interviewee Z and was charged with soliciting the murder of mother of 10 Jean McConville.

Jean McConville (PA)
Jean McConville (PA)

However he was found unfit to stand trial in November last year and a trial of the facts was ordered.

A trial of the facts aims to determine the truth of allegations against a defendant. It cannot result in a conviction but if the court is not satisfied that the accused committed the acts alleged, then he will be acquitted.

Mr Bell, who is 82, was excused from attending proceedings at Belfast Crown Court over the past two weeks due to health problems.

The trial was the subject of blanket reporting restrictions which were lifted on Thursday following a challenge from a number of media organisations including the PA news agency.

Today, Mr Justice O’Hara directed a jury to find Mr Bell not guilty after ruling on Wednesday that the Boston College tapes were unreliable and could not be used as evidence against him.


Ivor BellJean McConville

More in this Section

Brexit explainer: What's in the deal, and what happens now?Brexit explainer: What's in the deal, and what happens now?

Mother of teen who died after horse-racing fall to take part in Leopardstown race in his memoryMother of teen who died after horse-racing fall to take part in Leopardstown race in his memory

Report reveals how many of 355,000 family carers in Ireland's deal with abusive behaviourReport reveals how many of 355,000 family carers in Ireland's deal with abusive behaviour

IRA was legitimate response to British military occupation, says Gerry AdamsIRA was legitimate response to British military occupation, says Gerry Adams


Lifestyle

I go for a quick run with Jasper the dog (he runs, I walk)Working Life: Margaret Naughton - Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

We had our first filling last weekend.Learner Dad: As long as other people gave their kids more sugar than we gave ours, we assumed we didn’t have a problem

Experts on bedroom style reveal their top tips to Gabrielle Fagan, so you can create your perfect sleeping space.Let’s go to bed: How to create the cosy winter retreat you’ve always dreamed of

Sink your teeth into our top tips for Halloween dental care.Dental shock: Save your child's teeth from the ‘horrors’ of Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »