Ivana Bacik criticises debate on Labour Party leadership

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 03:37 AM
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Labour’s Senator Ivana Bacik has joined colleagues in criticising the current debate around the leadership of the party, insisting the matter should be discussed at a pre-Dáil conference next month.

The lawyer also said the September discussions should include a debate on whether Labour should or should not consider entering government after the next general election.

Her comments came amid calls from more than a dozen Labour councillors for an immediate debate around the party’s leadership under former minister Brendan Howlin.

Ms Bacik told the Irish Examiner: “We need to discuss all of this at our think-in. I don’t think this is helpful.”

She agreed with calls from senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin for the issue of whether the party should seek a role in the next government to be also discussed at the planned Drogheda meeting.

“I look forward to discussing all of this, then,” said Ms Bacik.

Senator Kevin Humphreys said the issue of playing any future role in a government should be on the agenda, whether supporting an administration externally or on an issue-by-issue basis.

“At the moment though, the focus is on the local elections,” he said.


KEYWORDS

Labour PartyBrendan Howlin

