'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ratcheted up the pressure on British MPs to back the EU-UK Brexit deal by saying an agreement is now in place and that it is up to the House of Commons to back it.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived at the European Council building in Brussels for the EU leaders summit, Mr Varadkar confirmed "I'll be in a position to recommend [a deal]" today, saying:

"We have a draft agreement between the EU on one hand and the British government on the other, I think it's a good agreement.

"It allows the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion, with a transition period which is very important for businesses throughout Ireland and the UK.

"And it also creates a unique solution for Northern Ireland recognising the unique geography and history of Northern Ireland which allows the all-island economy to develop and protects the single market.

"So I'll be in a position to recommend to the European Council today," the Taoiseach said, adding a special cabinet meeting will also take place in Dublin today chaired by Tánaiste Simon Coveney to brief ministers on the developments.

Asked if the DUP could still "scupper" a deal, Mr Varadkar said: "I really don't want to comment on a position by any particular party, but obviously this now goes to the House of Commons and I think we should give them the time and space to think for themselves what is the right thing to do."

Mr Varadkar similarly said he has given no thought to suggestions the EU may be asked to give another Brexit extension if a deal fails to be backed by British MPs.

However, turning the focus on the House of Commons - a move that has been mirrored by other EU leaders and senior officials throughout today - the Taoiseach added, when asked if this is this deal or nothing territory, that it is up to MPs to decide.

"That's over to the PM at this stage... It's up to the members of the House of Commons now to decide whether or not they want a deal."

"That's going to be a decision for the House of Commons on Saturday... Unfortunately the House of Commons wasn't able to vote for the last deal, I do hope they will be able to vote for this one, but it will be a decision them."

While the DUP opposes the deal, they are unlikely to be able to block it without continuing to be backed up by Brexiteers who are coming under intense pressure to pass a deal and allow Britain to leave the EU on October 31.