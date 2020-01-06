'It’s unexpected and unexplained' - Investigation launched into sinking of 'pristine' trawler off Hook Head

An investigation has been launched into the sinking of a “pristine” trawler off the Wexford coast.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board has launched a probe into why the vessel “vanished” late Saturday evening.

Alize, which was up for sale for more than €200,000 and in “pristine condition”, sank so quickly its two crew didn’t have time to raise the alarm.

Instead, it was the automatic activation of the vessel’s Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon that alerted emergency services around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The Irish Coastguard’s Rescue 117 helicopter was immediately tasked, as were RNLI units.

One each came from Kilmore Quay in Co. Wexford and Dunmore East in Co. Waterford.

Not long after being dispatched, the R117 spotted and rescued Mr Suinnott in the water about four miles off the Duncannon coast.

He was airlifted to Waterford Airport and then rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.

Despite efforts by medics to save him, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 65-year-old married father-of-four, from Seaview, Kilmore, was described by Rosslare Aontu councillor Jim Codd as a “lovely man”.

His funeral is to be held tomorrow at St Mary’s Church, Kilmore, Co Wexford.

His family has requested donations to the RNLI in lieu of flowers.

At the scene of the search today where the fishing vessel sank. Pic: Patrick Browne

A search is due to resume tomorrow to recover the body of his 41-year-old skipper Willie Whelan, who was only married a year ago.

Neville Murphy of Dunmore East RNLI said they are keeping an eye on the weather because of the Status Yellow wind warning which is set to come into effect for Wexford from early tomorrow morning.

He said there is a possibility that the search may be scaled down for tomorrow.

Among those frantically searching for him today were his two brothers Ciaran and Malcom, who are also fishermen.

Up until midday, the operation was officially classed as a search and rescue operation but that has since changed to a search and recovery operation.

Apart from Mr Sinnott, all else that has so far been found since the UK-built 11.7-metre trawler sank has been debris and diesel.

Mr Murphy said: “We have no idea what happened.

“The boat vanished and all that is left is diesel and debris.

This sort of thing is very unusual as it takes a lot to sink a boat.

He added: “It happened so fast that they didn’t have time to put out a radio call.”

What has baffled many is not just the speed the incident happened but how it happened.

It sank in more than 50 metres of water during what has been described as “fine” or “reasonable” weather conditions.

As well as the experience of the two fishermen on board, the boat itself was in very good condition.

The UK-built 11.7-metre trawler had only recently undergone a major overhaul and had been up for sale for more than €200,000.

Caitlin Uí Aodh, Lost At Sea Tragedies trustee and widow of the drowned skipper of the Tit Bonhomme trawler, said: “The boat was of a very high standard.

“She was a fine little boat.

“It really would be very difficult to speculate on as to what happened.

“It could be any one of a number of things when the weather wasn’t so bad and it was a fine night.

“It’s unexpected and unexplained because it was a fine night and a well-equipped boat.

It seems to have happened very quickly and she went very, very quickly.

“But things can change rapidly when something unexpected happens, especially in the middle of the night.”

She added: “It can’t have been the weather.

“There wasn’t enough weather to do anything. It’s something that would have happened unexpectedly.

“It’s hard to imagine, maybe something hit her or she hit something.

“But there isn’t anything she could have hit. It’s unexplainable at the moment."

Fishing industry sources have speculated the trawler could have come in contact with a submarine or its nets became snagged in a wreckage on the sea floor.