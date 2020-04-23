'It's too soon' - Simon Harris urges public to stay at home over the weekend

The Health Minister has urged people to stay home this weekend, saying that restrictions would not be eased at all in the coming days, given where Ireland finds itself.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Simon Harris said that he understands the focus on the relaxation of restrictions, but says that as a country "the next 12 days are crucial" in suppressing Covid-19.

Mr Harris said that the country's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan had told him that if asked to make a recommendation given the current situation in Ireland, he would recommend that the current restrictions continue as is.

Mr Harris said that he would like to give some certainty to the country, but was not in a position to.

I wish I could tell you what the future holds, but it's too soon. The coming days matter.

Mr Harris told the Dáil that the reproductive rate of the illness - the number of people who each infected person had in turn infected - was now down to between 0.5 and 1.0.

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly, however, criticised the Minister for "mixed messages" on vigilance.

She said that it was he who, in a Sunday newspaper interview had raised the question of the easing of restrictions.