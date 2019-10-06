News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It's not what we should be doing as a neutral country': Anti-war rally planned for Shannon

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 07:56 AM

Protestors are set to take part in an anti-war rally today over the use of Shannon Airport by the US military.

A rally is planned by hashtag #NoWar2019 Pathways to Peace later today near the airport at 3pm.

A conference will be held beforehand in Limerick at 9am today.

Veterans for Peace and Shannonwatch spokesperson Edward Horgan said, of the use of Shannon Airport by the US:

"We're very concerned. It's in clear breach of the Hague Convention on Neutrality.

"Ireland should in no way be involved in the wars in the Middle East. We have facilitated the killing of up to one million children in the Middle East since the first Gulf war in 1991.

"It's not what we should be doing as a neutral country, but even apart from neutrality it's in breack of the UN Charter.


