'It's not promising': Varadkar to speak with Johnson today

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will speak to Boris Johnson later today.

"I didn't have a chance to hear the Prime Minister's speech, I was in the chamber, but I'll wait till I've had a chance to see the written proposals and then we'll consult with the EU commission and colleagues and decide," said Mr Varadkar.

"What I can say is from the leaks, its not promising, and does not appear to form the basis for an agreement but we'll keep talking but I'd want to see them in writing first.

"I hope to speak to the Prime Minister later this evening.

"I expect him to talk me through the proposals, and for me to ask him to listen to the voice of the people of Northern Ireland.

As Prime Minister he must act with impartiality and listen to all the parties of Northern Ireland, and the people of Northern Ireland, who voted against Brexit and do not want to see customs posts on the border.

Mr Varadkar continued: "It will be necessary to have checks, but we believe they should be done at ports and airports, but not along the 500km border. That's our position and makes sense to us.

"No one on the island of Ireland wants checks at the border, why would any British government want to force that on Irish people, north and south?

"It's much more than technical, it's deeply political, legal, and the technical aspects are a small part of that."

He added he believes the British Prime Minister wants a deal.