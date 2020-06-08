'It's not looking good': One minister's assessment of government formation talks

With reporting by Juno McEnroe, Aoife Moore and Paul Hosford

Despite hitting a number of stumbling blocks today several sources close to the government formation talks said they remained hopeful a deal will be done.

One minister, however, was less than enthusiastic and suggested "it's not looking good".

"I hear Green negotiators are warning that the deal will not pass their membership. The sense is the talks have hit a large bump in the road."

A number of other sources dismissed reports talks had reached an outright crisis stage last night, however, but admitted the party leaders are still resolving several issues.

One Green Party TD said: “There isn’t a crisis unfolding. It is not going to be easy and it is getting more intense. The pace is picking up. We are trying to satisfy lots of different groups of people.”

A source close to the talks said that it "wasn't at the stage of not being passed just yet".

The latest spat centres on reforms of the Land Development Agency, with concerns it has not performed under Fine Gael.

Sources say that much of the disagreement is "philosophical", with differences of opinion on the role the state should have in the LDA.

One described a proposal that was floated as "Irish Water for houses", with little state involvement day-to-day.

Already there have been four negotiation meetings on housing, which are too many, said sources.

The ongoing row over the 7% emissions cut also continues to hold up talks, with TDs from all parties growing frustrated with the issue.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s suggestions of a New Zealand type model, which would effectively leave emissions from farming out of reduction plans has been rejected by the Greens.

One senior Green source said the civil war parties are fighting reality: "We cant fudge thermodynamics, it's real, we can't be looking for things that circumvent responsibility by including anything that isn't just true emissions reductions, we can talk all we want about sequestering, but 7% is the bare minimum.

"Anything else is nonsense. It doesn't help we're doing a miserable job of communications.

"Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are continuing to brief against us and there doesn't seem to be much push back.

We're being completely walked over.

A Fianna Fáil source said that the Greens' proposals to reach the target would damage rural Ireland, a move they would not countenance.

Monday's talks came after a lengthy meeting between all three party leaders on Sunday, but some Green Party sources say that they feel the leadership talks are unhelpful to their side.

"Eamon Ryan is undercutting the negotiating team constantly. A good deal that would pass through our membership is absolutely possible - it still is. But there's every chance we end up with a deal that even moderate members won't see anything in but people will vote for because they fear another election."

A Fine Gael TD said that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had in the last week reminded TDs that talks cannot last indefinitely.

"Leo is a calm negotiator, but he has made sure everyone knows that this can't go on much longer," the TD said.

Sources say that agreement was made on a scheme which would see businesses granted relief from local authority commercial rates into at least the third quarter of 2020, with one TD saying the scheme will "be great comfort to small businesses".

The Irish Examiner has also learned that a draft programme for government circulating among the parties is already over 100 pages.

Deputy party leaders met last night, ahead of efforts to get a deal agreed later this week.