Home»Breaking News»ireland

'It’s not even peak season' - INMO records worst ever October for hospital overcrowding

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 12:06 PM

2018 has seen the worst October on record for hospital overcrowding, according to eh Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The INMO Trolley Watch has found that 9,055 patients were forced to wait for a bed this month.

The worst affected hospital was University Hospital Limerick, with more than 1,045 patients on trolleys.

Five hospitals saw more than 500 patients on trolleys and chairs for beds around the country in the last 31 days.

They are Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Galway, Letterkenny University Hospital, Mater University Hospital and University Hospital Waterford.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Over 9,000 patients forced to wait on trolleys and it’s not even peak winter season. Figures like these do not adequately express the hardship endured by patients who find themselves in these circumstances.

“Our current health service simply does not have the capacity to cope. The government accept that we need additional beds, but we do not have a plan to tackle this daily problem.

"Opening extra beds requires extra nurses, but low pay means there is no immediate prospect of recruiting additional nurses or retaining current ones.”


KEYWORDS

HospitalovercrowdingINMOIrelandhealth

Related Articles

HSE, department plan amid warnings 1,000 patients will be on trolleys in Irish hospitals

Almost 550 people waiting for hospital beds today

Fianna Fáil: Outpatient waiting lists at 'crisis levels'

INMO: Hospital trolley figures approach 8,000 for September

More in this Section

Kerry man transferred to UK after suffering serious injuries in France cycling accident

Minister hoping to 'engage constructively' with teachers union after they reject new entrants' pay offer

Tánaiste visiting London and Paris for Brexit talks

Asthma Society warns sufferers to steer clear of bonfires and fireworks


Breaking Stories

Male fertility: Should men be thinking about their biological clocks too?

Katie Piper: ‘It makes me so happy that perceptions of beauty are gradually changing’

These are Meghan’s fashion highlights from her first royal tour

6 simple but essential exercises for older people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »