'It's like the January sales in summer': Shoppers happy to queue as stores re-open

"It's like the January sales in summer, there's a lovely buzz" said Philip Gillivan, who had stopped for a picnic with daughters Emma and Hannah on a large stone cube on the pavement of Patrick's street.

"I was shocked by how busy it is, it doesn't feel like we're in the middle of a pandemic at all," Hannah said.

"It's a huge relief that people have the confidence to back into town again," said Philip who owns the Shelbourne bar on MacCurtain St.

"I think the city council has done a good job with markings about social distancing and street cleaning."

Between the picnicking families on Patrick St, streamed relaxed shoppers. Mothers and daughters linked arms and held each other's shopping bags, couples waited outside jewellers to buy engagement rings while queues of shoppers wound around corners and down Cork's streets.

A flash of a bright pink or a blue face mask occasionally passed by in the steady stream of pedestrians.

"A lot of people are around," said Eavan Higgins from Douglas as she waited for Waterstone's book shop to open.

"It would be helpful if shops were clear about when they would open though. I know it's been tough for them but it seems to be pot luck if someone is open or not. All the book shops have been closed this morning."

Ron Horgan from Ballyphehane was also waiting for Waterstone's to open. "I'm over the moon that town is opening up again," he said.

"The lockdown caused a lot of stress, there was nowhere to go and nothing was open. Reading was a great solace though."

Paul Gallagher who owns Sketcher's shoe store on Opera Lane and who lobbied the Government to open shopping centres on June 13 rather than August 10, said business had been steady all morning, the spend was up as was the conversion rate - more people who entered the store bought something rather than browsed.

Melinda Nagle queued outside Oasis for an hour to access the liquidation sale before the store closes for good.

"I definitely won't come into town for a good few weeks again," she said. "The queue has taken way too long, it would put me off. I'd probably shop online instead."

But Holly O'Neill of Watergrasshill said that she didn't mind queuing to buy summer clothes for a family holiday to St Tropez which has been pushed forward three times now due to the Covid-19 crisis to the end of the summer.

"I thought I'd be nervous about coming in but I wasn't. It's a nice change to get out and see people again," she said.

Eileen Nyhan queued with her four-month-old baby Ellie tucked up cosily in her pram. Another woman in the queue minded her place when she took Ellie off for a feed.

"She was born on January 26 so we were just coming up for air when the lockdown came but we were used to being on lockdown then anyway," she said.

"I love Oasis, I was devastated to hear that it was closing down so I'm stocking up now."

Ina Leonaviciene, originally from Lithuania but living in Blackpool was shopping with her friend Ona Pociute who came in for the day from Mallow. "I feel like I'm on holidays," Ina said. "I love seeing more people around again and it's nice getting ready for summer. We're looking to buy summery colours."Alma O'Flynn and her mum Renee O'Leary from Mayfield queued happily to buy curtains and bed linen in Michael Guineys on Oliver Plunkett Street. "I feel so free!" said Alma. "It's great to get back into town, I haven't been in since March 12. It's been lovely walking around and talking to people in the [English] Market. "We brought masks with us for the bus but no one's really wearing them in the shops. I think the Government should have said 'you have to wear them inside' to everyone." "I'm devastated Penney's isn't open yet but you'd probably be three days queuing for that!" Shoppers queue fot Oasis on Patrick Street, Cork following the opening of phase two of the Covid-19 regulations. Picture Dan Linehan

Sarah Costigan and her daughter Judy Costigan from Crosshaven agreed that it was great to see the city open again.

"It's great to see places open again, there's more of a buzz than I expected but a lot of places are still closed," Sarah said.

"I would encourage everyone to come in and support local businesses. They need it now more than ever."