'It’s just not true': Simon Coveney denies tension between government and health officials

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has denied that there is any tension between the government and the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Any suggestion of tension “is just not correct” he told the Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

The relationship between the government and NPHET is a fantastic one and there is complete trust between the government and Dr Tony Holohan and his team, he added.

“That doesn’t mean that Ministers don’t ask questions,” he added.

Mr Coveney said that all decisions made by the government had been based on public health advice and that thousands of lives had been saved by following this advice and expertise.

Reading a story that there was tension had surprised him.

It’s just not true, it doesn’t mean that we don’t debate the issues. NPHET has a job to do and that is to offer the best advice.

There is now a template, he said. That may need to change.

“We will have to measure as we go, we will do so every three weeks and decide whether we need to stick to the plan or amend it or reimpose restrictions if necessary.

“We will engage with all sectors. The important thing is that anything that is proposed to the government has to be rigorously assessed by the government and NPHET.

Ultimately this is about saving lives.

The government is insisting on a step by step, cautious approach, he added.

When asked about criticism that the government did not inform the Northern Ireland Assembly about plans to ease restrictions last Friday, Mr Coveney said that Robin Swan and the First Minister and Deputy First Minister had been given “a heads up” the night before during a video conference call.

What had not been shared was all the details which were not approved by Cabinet until the following day, he said.