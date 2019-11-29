'It's important that the truth is told': Family of Michaela McAreavey fear they may never get justice

The family of Michaela McAreavey say they feel they will never get justice for her murder.

The daughter of Tyrone football manager Mickey Harte was on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011 with her husband when she was strangled in her hotel bedroom.

In 2012, a jury found the two men accused of her murder not guilty and nobody has ever been convicted.

Her husband John McAreavey says they co-operated with the investigation over the years, however they are now speaking out, as they feel they will never get justice.

"Our approach was there is no point shouting and roaring and getting their backs up, we needed these guys on side with us," said Mr McAreavey.

"We felt we should just support them and give them the opportunity to right the wrongs that happened in 2012.

"We felt that was our best chance at delivering justice. So that was always the main objective.

"But as time went on that has just failed and failed away."

Mr McAreavey has recorded a podcast about Michaela's murder entitled Murder in Mauritius: The Murder of Michaela McAreavey.

"It's important that the truth is told," he said.

The podcast will be available from Monday, December 2.