'It's heartbreaking': Dublin men's shed group appeals for facilities

The group have made an appeal for facilities.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 12:00 AM

A north Dublin Men's Shed group has been left without facilities to meet.

The group in Priorswood area of Dublin had been meeting at a local community facility but have been told it is no longer available.

Dublin city council, churches and community centres are being asked to help out.

The group, which has 40 members, is appealing to organisations with free facilities.

Spokesman George Finglas says it is a social outlet that many rely on. 

Mr Finglas says: "We are looking for a permanent base where we can build workshops.

"We'd have a lot of training that can teach home skills to a lot of the lads. 

"That's the long term goal, the short term goal at the moment would be to get a premise where we can meet."

Mr Finglas also says it is a vital service that is now in jeopardy. 

Mr Finglas said: "We need something in the locality as well. Because a lot of them [members] are old. 

"Some of the lads are in their '90s. There is about eight or nine that live alone. 

"It's heartbreaking." 

