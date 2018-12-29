NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'It's about connecting people' - Fine Gael TD calls for Local Link scheme to be extended

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 08:07 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Fine Gael is calling on the Transport Minister to extend the evening and weekend Local Link bus routes into 2019.

The Local Link Rural Transport Programme is a nationwide rural bus service which operates between rural areas and local towns and villages.

It's designed to address rural social exclusion.

The operating hours were extended to evenings and weekends in July on a pilot basis.

Fine Gael TD for Kildare South, Martin Heydon, is calling for the pilot to be extended into 2019, and says it makes a huge difference to people in rural areas.

"We've seen great examples of these areas where the pilot scheme has been rolled out of local communities from GAA clubs to voluntary community organisations organising events in towns and villages when they knew the bus service was there to bring people in in the evenings or at weekends. That's' been a very positive impact."

"Ultimately it's about connecting people and making sure people who live in social isolation have an ability to get around their local area," he added.

Fine Gael TD for Kildare South, Martin Heydon


Martin HeydonLocal LinkRural Ireland

