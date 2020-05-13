News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Italian students complete lockdown Leaving Cert in Cork

Italian students complete lockdown Leaving Cert in Cork
File Photo
By Liz Dunphy
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 05:39 PM

Two exceptional Italian teenagers stayed in a Cork school as their home country went into lockdown to complete their Leaving Cert throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabino Sacareno, 17, skipped fifith year, squeezing the two-year syllabus into one, and was reaching 500 points in his pre-Leaving Cert exams after just six months studying through a foreign language at Nagle Community College in Mahon, Cork.

Camilla Corti, a talented artist, is so happy in Ireland that she has already decided to study art at the Crawford College of Art and Design in Cork next year. 

Sabino, an ambitious teenager from Puglia in southern Italy, came to Ireland last August to start fifth year but quickly decided to enter 6th year instead so he could sit the Leaving Cert one year early and begin a medicine degree in September.

When the Coronavirus hit his home country, devastating entire regions, Sabino made the difficult decision to stay in Ireland without his family to complete his exams.

“My family were worried about me being in a different country but the Irish State coped so well with Covid-19, keeping the infection number low, so they trusted me and they trusted Ireland,” Sabino said.

“Studying for the Leaving Cert distracted me from the situation. The school was really helpful and was always available if I had any problems and my host family were very kind and supported me.

So it was easy enough because I was surrounded by good people.

Now that the exams have been cancelled, Sabino has booked a flight home on May 31 and hopes that Italy will accept the Leaving Cert as equivalent to Italian state exams.

READ MORE

Reopening schools ‘among safest things we can do’, says Taoiseach

He trusts his teachers, he says, who in the few short months have gotten to know him well, both personally and academically.

“If they do not accept the Leaving Cert I will have to do another year at secondary school. But I hope to go straight into university as a gateway to getting a job in the future.

“Coming into fifth Year, a lot of people said, ‘you’re crazy trying to do the Leaving Cert in one year, it’s a tough challenge.’ But my family believed in me and supported me and I’m very happy I did it now.

“My secret is to be consistent. Spend a small part of each day studying, even if it’s one hour a day for seven days. It adds up and you still have time to see your friends."

Before he leaves, he will say goodbye to friends and teachers via video call, before he “turns the page on this chapter of life.” 

Jim O'Sullivan, Principal of Nagle Community College, said that Sabino is a truly exceptional young man.

"He's a hero, a bit of a warrior,” Mr O’Sullivan said. "And Camilla is a hugely talented artist. She loves Ireland so much that she's going to stay and study art at the Crawford.

She has a very bright future ahead of her.

READ MORE

Covid tracker app not expected before end of June

More on this topic

TDs claim predictive grade Leaving Cert discriminates against working class studentsTDs claim predictive grade Leaving Cert discriminates against working class students

'Compelling evidence' to cancel Leaving Cert, Minister insists as scrutiny intensifies'Compelling evidence' to cancel Leaving Cert, Minister insists as scrutiny intensifies

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says Leaving Cert 'mishandled' by ministerAodhán Ó Ríordáin says Leaving Cert 'mishandled' by minister

Joe McHugh to answer Dáil questions on Leaving Cert cancellationJoe McHugh to answer Dáil questions on Leaving Cert cancellation


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Leaving Cert

More in this Section

Trump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last yearTrump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last year

Coronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member statesCoronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member states

East and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data showsEast and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data shows

'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open


Lifestyle

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Blue Ticket by Sophie Mackintosh and Strong Like Her by Haley Shapley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty and Bernard hit the road again

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »