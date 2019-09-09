News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'It would take one hell of a deal' to get Labour back into Government, Senator says

'It would take one hell of a deal' to get Labour back into Government, Senator says
Labour Party Councillors, TD and Senators with party leadership at the pre-Dail think-in at Nano Nagle Place, Cork City.
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, September 09, 2019 - 01:00 PM

It would take “one hell of a deal” for Labour to be involved in any government after the next general election, a leading party figure says.

Labour TDs and senators have mixed views on whether the party should re-enter government, with leader Brendan Howlin outlining at least five 'red lines' that must be agreed for any partnership.

Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin told the Irish Examiner that any agreement to support a future coalition would more so be up to the membership to decide.

He added: “We'd want to spell out non negotiables. And if they were non negotiable, there's a chance of the Labour membership not voting for it. After the last experience, it would take one hell of a deal and one hell of a programme for government for people to buy into it.”

Mr Ó Ríordáin, a former minister, was critical of his own party during its coalition with Fine Gael in the last government. However, he acknowledges that key red lines, including in education, wages and employment rights, would form part of a any deal if Labour were to consider sharing power once again: “It would want to be pretty appealing.”

Labour closed its pre-Dáil meeting in Cork today, focusing on general election options. With 23 candidates out of a potential 30 chosen, Mr Howlin insists that his TDs, senators and councillors are election-ready.

Mr Howlin and the party want collective bargaining rights between unions and employers agreed.

They also want a €16bn public housing programme and complete free education for children among guarantees if they decide to take part in any future government. A key focus for Labour in the new Dáil session will also be income equality and demands that a future administration increase wages, potentially to the living wage level of €12.30 over the lifetime of the next government.

He also admits the party was badly damaged at the last election, which saw its seat count at the polls reduced from 37 to just seven: “The Labour party was seared by its period in government. Many rationalise within the party that we sacrificed our own party to save the country."

READ MORE

Howlin: Ireland 'could not afford tax cuts right now'

More on this topic

Howlin: Ireland 'could not afford tax cuts right now'Howlin: Ireland 'could not afford tax cuts right now'

Brendan Howlin: Hard Brexit will be 'catastrophic' and a 'disaster'Brendan Howlin: Hard Brexit will be 'catastrophic' and a 'disaster'

Labour Special Report: The appetite for change is evident in grassroots of Ireland’s oldest partyLabour Special Report: The appetite for change is evident in grassroots of Ireland’s oldest party

Fourth arrest in UK Labour anti-Semitism probeFourth arrest in UK Labour anti-Semitism probe

TOPIC: Labour Party

More in this Section

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in CorkGarda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

Varadkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday AgreementVaradkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday Agreement

Taoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime MinisterTaoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime Minister

Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probeGardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe


Lifestyle

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

Touch the sky.5 of the highest viewing platforms you can visit around the world

Trevor Sheehan is guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort in Cork. Castlemartyrresort.ieYou've been served: Trevor Sheehan, guest relations manager at Castlemartyr Resort

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »