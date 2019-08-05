News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'It would channel funding where people need it most': Former Lord Mayor calls for tourism tax in Dublin

'It would channel funding where people need it most': Former Lord Mayor calls for tourism tax in Dublin
By Sarah Slater
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 10:57 AM

A former Lord Mayor of Dublin and a leading environmentalist believe the introduction of a tourist tax in the city would benefit the entire country.

Independent Councillor Christy Burke and John Gibbons, a member of An Taisce’s climate change committee, believe tourism chiefs should encourage tourist taxes in line with European norms.

An Taisce is a charity that works to preserve and protect Ireland's natural and built heritage. They are an independent charitable voice for the environment and for heritage issues.

Last February, Scottish government officials in Edinburgh ensured that the city was the first in Scotland and the UK to charge visitors a 'tourist tax’.

The £2 (€2.19) per night tax or room charge would raise up to £14.6m (€15.95m) a year, the City of Edinburgh Council has claimed. Plans for the tax, or the Transient Visitor Levy (TVL), would exempt campsites, and there is a cap of seven consecutive nights.

Cities such as Paris in France, Venice in Italy and Barcelona in Spain have already introduced taxes after conceding to calls for similar powers, while other cities in these countries already impose tourist taxes.

Berlin in Germany imposes a 5% room tax, Paris charges per bed night and in Amsterdam, there is a 7% straight tax according to Mr Gibbons.

“The (tourist tax) is the European norm. Tourists create substantial costs on towns. Central Statistic Office (CSO) figures for last year show there were 36.5 million passenger movements in and out of Ireland, (with a large proportion of the figures being tourists)," he said.

Christy Burke.
Christy Burke.

Cllr Burke said: “I believe such a tax is worth bringing in but it has to have conditions attached to it for it to work. The Capital, as in business and Government authorities, should think about this really good idea.

“Perhaps other large cities across the country would entertain the same way of thinking.

“A €5 nightly tax for those stay in luxury or elite hotels would work as it could be used to fund senior citizen communities and charities dealing with the likes of homelessness etc.

€5 per night is not going to break the bank for those staying in such accommodation. It would channel much-needed funding where people need it most.

“The funding would have to be ring-fenced so it would not just go straight into the Exchequer coffers. Every budget meeting at Dublin City Council results in councillors discussing this issue and I would like to see it brought in sooner, rather than later. This is such a good idea.”

In a statement, Dublin City Council pointed out that they do not have the legislative provision to introduce such a tax.

Up to 11.2 million tourists visited the entire country last year according to number crunchers in the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

A significant percentage, more than half of the figures, are visiting and staying in Dublin alone, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce points out.

Graeme McQueen, Chamber spokesperson said that any tourist tax “in theory” is not that much to have to pay.

However, Mr McQueen pointed out that the “last thing the city needs to be is uncompetitive but we are not opposed to such a tax as long as any revenue generated from it would be used to benefit Dublin in a transparent way".

"Every few months, the prospect of such a tax, is raised in business meetings," he said.

READ MORE

No comments over Dáil attendance but TD won’t stand in election

More on this topic

Everything you need to know about Center ParcsEverything you need to know about Center Parcs

Premier Inn owner Whitbread returns €2.8bn to shareholdersPremier Inn owner Whitbread returns €2.8bn to shareholders

Hotels charged average room rate last year of €118 but warning that industry costs to climb Hotels charged average room rate last year of €118 but warning that industry costs to climb

Brexit remains a challenge despite positive tourism figures Brexit remains a challenge despite positive tourism figures

DublinTourist TaxTOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Traffic chaos mars festival joy at All Together NowTraffic chaos mars festival joy at All Together Now

Man dies after assault outside pub in Co. LongfordMan dies after assault outside pub in Co. Longford

Indiependence issues welfare message after teenager falls ill from 'bad batch of something'Indiependence issues welfare message after teenager falls ill from 'bad batch of something'

London teenager travelling on Irish passport missing from Malaysian resortLondon teenager travelling on Irish passport missing from Malaysian resort


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

There is hardly a more politically-charged fulcrum of international affairs in the world than the Straits of Hormuz in the Middle East.On the home strait to Hormuz in the Middle East

The story this week begins with an unfortunate flat squirrel encountered on a road in the Czech Republic, awkwardly renamed Czechia, uncomfortably similar to that of war-torn Chechnya fighting for independence from Russia.Squirrelling away to look at a rarely spotted rodent

This bank holiday weekend, many people will be out on coastal headlands, hoping to catch a glimpse of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other ocean residents.Having a whale of a time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »