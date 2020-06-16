'It would bring a tear to a stone': Incest case raises difficult questions for Ireland

The chairperson of Tusla said that a harrowing incest case that saw a man repeatedly rape and neglect his seven daughters and his sister would ‘bring a tear to a stone’ and underlines the importance of retaining a Children's Minister in the next government.

Pat Rabbitte, chair of the Child and Family Agency, asked where the State was for more than 20 years while James O'Reilly from Thurles subjected the teenage girls to "horrific" sexual abuse, impregnating one of his daughters, as well as beating, starving and degrading them.

He said that if rumours that the Department of Children and Youth Affairs would be dismantled in the next Government were true, it "would turn back the clock on child protection and would be a mistake that we will live to regret."

“The priority now attaching to child protection, which derives from the bitter lessons of recent history, will be diluted if the Department of Children and Youth Affairs is subsumed into the Department of Education, which has other priorities."

He said that retaining a Minister with clout at the cabinet table was vital to secure precious resources at budget time for child protection.

"It is not too late to rethink,” he said, urging TDs to push for its retention.

Rapist and abuser O'Reilly, 75, was jailed for 20 years on Monday. His eight female victims have asked if they were not protected by authorities because they were a Traveller family.

"Those young women would bring a tear to a stone. And there’s no answer to their question as to where was the State for over 20 years when they were crying out for protection," Mr Rabitte told RTÉ's Sarah McInerney.

But Breda O'Donoghue, Director of Advocacy at Cork's Traveller Visibility Group said that such horrifying abuse of Ireland's most vulnerable children could still be being missed by the authorities.

"Everyone in the Traveller community is horrified by what happened to those girls. But we're not shocked either," Ms O'Donoghue said.

"There is still a tendency to push Traveller children or victims of neglect or sexual abuse to one side.

"There are no expectations around education. I know of many young people who stop going to school in first year of secondary school and no one comes to check on them."

She said that lazy and ill-informed assumptions by State authorities that lack of education and even abuse and neglect are "part of their culture" still allows vulnerable people to suffer.

"I've seen Traveller families contact the authorities about abuse they've seen - children being neglected, being left hungry or being mentally, physically or sexually assaulted - and no one has followed up on it.

"I'm not surprised how angry these girls are. Their abuse should have been visible. Someone should have checked in on them.

"And the whole Traveller community is very angry. We need to support those girls. It was not an easy thing to do what they did. These women were torn to shreds but they still found the strength to fight for some bit of justice.

"The Black Lives Matter protests raised issues of racism and discrimination in Ireland but it's barely recognised that Travellers face racism and discrimination every day and there's very little protection for them."