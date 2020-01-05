News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'It would be a betrayal': Mayor of Clare reveals he will boycott event commemorating RIC

Mayor of Clare, Cllr Cathal Crowe
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 02:33 PM

The Mayor of Clare has criticised the holding of a commemorative event remembering the Royal Irish Constabulary.

The force policed Ireland under British rule and was involved in reprisals against civilians during the War of Independence.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will address the event at Dublin Castle on Friday week.

But Fianna Fáil councillor Cathal Crowe says he'll be boycotting it.

"To commemorate means to honour and celebrate. I don't thnk it is right that we would celebrate and commemorate and honour the RIC.

"The chain of office I wear as mayor has the name of several men who served as mayor and who fought politically and militarily for Irish freedom

"I think it would be a betrayal of them if I was to go up and listen to a brass bands and lay a wreath. It would be betrayal of it."

The Royal Irish Constabulary was the police force in Ireland from the early nineteenth century until 1922. In consequence of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, the RIC was disbanded in 1922 and was replaced by the Garda Síochána in the Irish Free State and the Royal Ulster Constabulary in Northern Ireland.

READ MORE

Yellow wind warnings from midnight for south and west coast counties

More on this topic

War of Independence centenary: A bloody year to be rememberedWar of Independence centenary: A bloody year to be remembered

A window on troubled times of the War of Independence eraA window on troubled times of the War of Independence era

Cork to take centre stage in War of Independence commemorationsCork to take centre stage in War of Independence commemorations

Margaret Keogh: The only woman to die for the Irish Republic in the War of IndependenceMargaret Keogh: The only woman to die for the Irish Republic in the War of Independence


RICCathal CroweTOPIC: War of Independence

More in this Section

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks - reportsProperty tax agreement will be central to election talks - reports

Government approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70sGovernment approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70s

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental schemeMinister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme


Lifestyle

Well, that was a fast year, wasn’t it? How is 2020 treating you? PLindsay Woods: 'Women's Little Christmas is a tradition I'm all in for'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »