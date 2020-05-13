'It won't be possible to compensate everyone' after pandemic, says Taoiseach who rules out tax rises

The Taoiseach has again ruled out tax increases as he admits it will not be possible for every business to be compensated for earnings lost during Covid-19.

As the country faces a recession, Leo Varadkar says he is "certain" the state will be in a deficit, but rules out raising taxes on the highest earners, or cutting pre-existing spending programmes.

"I think it's certain that we will have a deficit this year, in the region of 30 billion euros," he said.

"That means that the country will spend 30 billion more than we raise in taxes, and that is borrowed money.

"Thankfully, because the country has been well managed and well run for the past 10 years we had the capacity to borrow, but we can't borrow indefinitely forever, and I do see every day there is another group coming out suggesting that we provide a billion for this or 15 billion for that or 100 million for this, and I really understand where that's coming from, but I need to be frank with people as well.

It isn't going to be possible for the state, it isn't going to be possible for the taxpayer to compensate every individual and every business, and every sector for all of the money that they've lost as a consequence of this pandemic.

"We will do as much as we can, and definitely our best chance of getting the economy going again, getting people back to work, is through borrowing and stimulus."

The promises of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael from the outset of their government formation plans have stated that they would not increase taxes like USC, in order to avoid austerity.

However, economists and political rivals say that the outright refusal to tax the wealthiest sectors of the Irish economy will force the burden back on the most vulnerable.

"I don't favor cutting pay or increasing taxes or cutting back on pre-existing spending programs," Mr Varadkar said.

"Before we consider anything like that we need to get the economy back to growth, and a lot of people back to work.

"Nobody knows what form the pandemic will take so, I think, economic forecasts mean very little at the moment.

"Unfortunately, it's almost in the realm of astrology, we just have to base the decisions we make on the best information we have."