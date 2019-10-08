News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'It was just pure class' says Kerry native who won €500,000 EuroMillions prize

'It was just pure class' says Kerry native who won €500,000 EuroMillions prize
By Steve Neville
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 04:21 PM

Two lucky Lotto players were in Dublin today to pick up their €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize.

The separate winners, from Kerry and Meath, visited it Lotto HQ to claim their prize.

Three players won the top prize in the Plus draw last Tuesday, with each scooping €500,000.

The search for the third winner is ongoing, but the other two were in celebration mode today.

The first winner to collect his cheque was a Kerry native, who is keeping his win private.

He picked up his winning Quick Pick ticket at the Centra store on the Rock Road in Killarney town.

'It was just pure class' says Kerry native who won €500,000 EuroMillions prize

"This win means the absolute world to me and my family," said the winner.

"Word went around the town last week that the winning ticket was sold on the Rock Road and knowing that I had bought my ticket there, I was afraid to check it for hours, knowing that there was a possibility that I could be the big winner.

It was one of those feelings where I just knew it was me -when I finally did pluck up the courage to scan it on my phone App, it came as no surprise to see the winner’s message popping up on my phone.

"It was just pure class."

The Kerry man said he will use his winnings on his family's mortgage and bills before treating his family.

"We are a very hardworking family and like everybody else, we have bills and mortgage payments every month.

"While it’s not at the €190m level, this prize allows us to pay off our mortgage and it gives us so many options for the future of our family, it is truly life-changing for us."

The second winners, a couple from Meath, were shocked to learn that they would get the whole €500,000.

"We genuinely thought we were sharing the €500,000 prize with the two other winners from Kerry and Dublin," they said.

'It was just pure class' says Kerry native who won €500,000 EuroMillions prize

"We heard that there were three winners of the Plus top prize that night and we thought we had won €166,666 each.

"Obviously we were delighted with that but to have the €500,000 all to ourselves is even better."

The couple purchased their Quick Pick ticket at Ryan’s Foodstore in Rathmolyon.

"It was the evening after the draw and I was aimlessly scrolling through Facebook on my phone when I spotted a post about the local shop selling the winning EuroMillions ticket," they added.

"My heart nearly jumped through my chest, knowing that we could have a winning ticket.

"We just cannot wait to pop into our local bank manager and give him the news that we’ll be making one final payment on our mortgage this week."

Tonight, the EuroMillions jackpot is heading for a historic €190m jackpot.

The huge prize has been rolling since Tuesday, July 23.

For the first time in the history of the game, the jackpot is guaranteed to be won or shared at lower prize tiers, at which there is a winner.

This means that if there is no winner of the €190m tonight, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next prize tier, with a possibility of multiple millionaires across the entire EuroMillions community.

READ MORE

Dublin store celebrates selling €2.5m EuroMillions ticket as search for winner continues

More on this topic

Dublin store celebrates selling €2.5m EuroMillions ticket as search for winner continues Dublin store celebrates selling €2.5m EuroMillions ticket as search for winner continues

Irish ticket wins €2.5m in EuroMillions drawIrish ticket wins €2.5m in EuroMillions draw

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Keeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUPKeeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUP

#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits

Boy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damagesBoy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damages

Man in hospital after being knocked down by van in CarlowMan in hospital after being knocked down by van in Carlow


Lifestyle

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

As hibernation season approaches, Hannah Stephenson looks at how gardeners can help creatures bed down for the colder months.How to give wildlife a helping hand with hibernation this winter

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband can’t accept that their grieving son has met someone new.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband thinks our widowed son has moved on too fast – what should I do?’

The aesthetic qualities of the humble staircase are too often underrated, says Luke Rix-Standing.Flights of fancy: How to make the most of your staircases, without compromising on safety

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »