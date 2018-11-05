'It was an unprovoked attack' says aunt of teen slashed in face in Dublin

The aunt of a young teenager assaulted in Ballymun in North Dublin says it was an unprovoked attack.

The 15-year-old was slashed across the face with a blade while leaving a chipper on Friday evening in Balcurris Gardens.

Ballymun Garda Station. The attack occurred in Ballymun.

He was taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital with a number of lacerations to his face.

Gardaí are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.

The boy's aunt, Brenda, said that her nephew's hands were injured when he tried to defend himself.

"They started slicing him in the face with a blade so he tried to put his hands up to defend himself and they tore all the tendons in his hand," she said.

"So he thought to himself at that particular time, 'I need to get out of here because if not, I'm going to die'.

My sister was in the kitchen and he walked in and he was just 'help me, help me'. And he just collapsed into her arms.

Brenda added that anti-social behaviour was growing in the area.

"It was an unprovoked attack. There is a lot of this going on in Ballymun at the moment," said Brenda.

"I, myself, am from Ballymun and would always stick up for Ballymun. But, to be honest with you, the anti-social behaviour in Ballymun at the moment is absolutely rampant."

She added: "It's all pre-teens that are doing all this damage."

- Digital Desk

- Digital Desk