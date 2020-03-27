'It Takes a Village' festival cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The It Takes A Village Festival, which had been due to take place in Trabolgan Holiday Village in Cork this coming May 8-10, has been postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The festival organisers have been forced reschedule the festival for May of 2021.

One of the organisers, Ed O’Leary, commented “As none of us know how long this pandemic will continue on for we felt it was prudent to make this call now.

"We were really looking forward to this year's festival so we are hoping most of the acts both Irish and international will join us again in 2021.

"The feedback from all acts is very positive about joining us next year. They are in the same boat as us, caught in the doldrums in this sea of uncertainty - we are all in this together."

We had hoped that the situation in Ireland and around the world would have improved by the beginning of May, but as we all know there is no clarity on this. In these uncertain times we feel that many acts might not want or be able to travel from the U.S, U.K or Europe. Irish acts also might have issues with social proximity.

The new dates for It Takes A Village are: May 7th - 9th 2021, at the original location of Trabolgan Holiday Village, Cork.

"This is tough for us. We’re a small independent festival and this has hit us hard obviously. But, as mentioned above, we are approaching this with positivity," Mr O'Leary said.

"We now have an extra year to make the third instalment of ITAV the best it has been. We had some great new plans for 2020, we will now build on these for 2021 and promise to come back even stronger than before."

"We would like to thank all of our suppliers, staff, and Trabolgan Holiday Village, for their work and support in this very strange time.

"Be good to each other, stay safe out there and see ye on the other side,” he added.

The festival has been in touch with all ticket holders with regard to tickets booked and refunds. They have encouraged anyone who did not receive and email to visit www.ittakesavillage.fm for more information.