News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

It started in UCC for ‘fearless’ Samantha

It started in UCC for ‘fearless’ Samantha
UCC graduate Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief, Glamour Magazine, who is the subject of the documentary ‘Fearless: Samantha Barry’, 9.35pm Monday, June 8, on RTÉ One.
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 08:40 AM

SPONSORED

In the fast-paced and competitive world of journalism, it’s quite a spectacular feat to climb the ladder all the way to the top at one of the world’s biggest publications.

For Samantha Barry, editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, it has been quite the journey from her native Ballincollig to NYC. And the first steps of that journey began with studying Arts at University College Cork, reports Jane Haynes.

“I loved English in school and was determined to be a journalist, so Arts at UCC was the perfect degree for me,” says Samantha.

English and Psychology were Samantha’s subjects of choice, with the literature-based modules particularly appealing to her natural love of the language.

For Samantha, the combination of her formal studies with her involvement in student media activities around campus, especially the UCC radio station and the college newspaper, provided her with priceless experience for her career of choice.

Upon graduating in 2002, Samantha went on to study an MA in Journalism at DCU, before joining RTÉ as a fledgling journalist. She then moved to Newstalk, eventually becoming the radio station’s foreign correspondent.

During this period she travelled extensively, producing weekly radio packages for the channel. Following a stint in Papua New Guinea with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Samantha moved to London and made her mark as a social media producer at BBC News.

A three-and-a-half-year stint at CNN in New York, as head of social media and senior director of social news, cemented Samantha’s reputation as an expert in social media and digital journalism.

Upon her appointment at Glamour in January 2018, Anna Wintour – editor-in-chief at Vogue and artistic director at Condé Nast – praised Samantha’s appetite to innovate: “We recognised at once that Sam would be the perfect editor for a new, more ambitious era of Glamour’s future,” said Wintour.

Now a globally-recognised power-player in the world of media and publishing, Samantha is proud to say that the skills, knowledge and experience gained as an Arts student in UCC played an integral role in carving her career.

Arts is just one of the many degree courses on offer in UCC. See www.ucc.ie/cao for updates, one-to-one advice and CAO online Q&A events.

More on this topic

CAO Change of Mind 2020: PLC courses a good option for manyCAO Change of Mind 2020: PLC courses a good option for many

The Do’s and Don’ts of submitting a CAO Change of Mind formThe Do’s and Don’ts of submitting a CAO Change of Mind form

CAO Change of Mind 2020: Students embrace online platforms to tackle change of mind process earlyCAO Change of Mind 2020: Students embrace online platforms to tackle change of mind process early

CAO Change of Mind 2020: Five key steps to applications processCAO Change of Mind 2020: Five key steps to applications process


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: CAO 2020

More in this Section

Immigrant Council helped 27 female trafficking victims, including children, last yearImmigrant Council helped 27 female trafficking victims, including children, last year

Micheál Martin: Next few days 'absolutely crucial' in race to form Govt before June deadlineMicheál Martin: Next few days 'absolutely crucial' in race to form Govt before June deadline

Cutting seasonal workers' pandemic payments 'unfair' and 'wrong for the economy', says Pearse DohertyCutting seasonal workers' pandemic payments 'unfair' and 'wrong for the economy', says Pearse Doherty

Police hit out at 'gangster attitude' as they charge teenage girls in connection with Cian English deathPolice hit out at 'gangster attitude' as they charge teenage girls in connection with Cian English death


Lifestyle

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »